Crowd of aspirants, any difference?

With a little more than one year to the 2023 elections, the presidential race in the major political parties get wieldy daily with dozens of aspirants without apparent significant track records. BIYI ADEGOROYE looks at the pedigree of the aspirant and juxtaposes it with the current needs of the nation

The frenzy with which aspirants have purchased nomination and expression of interest forms, and commencement of screening by one of the parties indicate that the June 4 date given to the political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complete their primaries is sacrosanct.

As at the last count, over 25 presidential aspirants have expressed readiness for the election on the platform of the major parties, especially the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Top on the list on the platform of the PDP are former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and his counterpart in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, Nyesom Wike and Emmanuel Udom.

Also on the list is former Secretary to the Federal Government, (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim and former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi and the immediate past President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria PSN, Sam Ohuabunwa.

On the platform of the APC are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, Chris Ngige, Governor Ben Ayade, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of Transports, Rotimi Amaechi, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba among others have either declared interest to contest in the 2023 general elections or are being urged by their supporters to do so.

On the platform other parties are Prof. Pat Utomi, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Moghalu with the latter who was the presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election expressing the desire to make a huge difference this time.

Besides collecting the forms, the aspirants have been junketing various parts of the country, including the National and state assemblies, governors’ office soliciting for votes from the delegates ahead of the primaries slated for May 28 and 29.

On his part, serial aspirant, Atiku beat his chest before PDP National Working Committee, claiming that having scored about 11 million votes in the 2019 elections, he is the man to beat, and the best aspirant on the platform of the PDP

Since 2007, the former Vice President has contested every presidential election, but he was on the ballot only on two occasions, 2007 and 2019. He is believed to be a joker for PDP in 2023, largely because of his financial war chest and national support.

He is ready to battle other aspirants for the ticket of the party. He is from the North-East, one of the two regions PDP committee that reviewed the party’s performance in the 2019 general election accepted to have the shortest stints at the presidency, and should be given special consideration, in choosing the presidential flag bearer of the party, for the 2023 elections.

But with the call for generational and regional power shift, observers believe his chances of emerging president are far.

For Saraki, his zone, a respected political strategist, his North Central is favoured for the post, but the former President of the Senate who came third at the PDP National Convention in 2018, also made a good show as Director General of the party’s 2019 Campaign Council.

But Saraki is facing the challenge of identity coming from Kwara State in North Central Nigeria, and he is a Yoruba by tribe. Whenever there are any political offices to be shared, Fulani, in the North-West, or at most the Kanuris in the North-East see it as their birthright, leaving out the North Central. Worse still, North Central Yoruba are at great disadvantage. They are neither accepted by their kit and kin in the South -West nor by the North, as one of them. His late father, Chief Olusola Saraki, who was also in the Senate also faced the same roadblock when he wanted to run for presidency in 1999 on the platform of the now defunct All People’s Party (APP). The former President of the Senate might face the same problem in 2023. Unarguably, Ayim is one of the most visible presidential aspirants from the South-East. He has the reach and the financial muzzle to prosecute his presidential ambition. Anyim is not banking on the agitation for the zoning of the 2023 presidency to South-East to win the PDP ticket. Rather, he sees himself as eminently qualified to lead Nigeria, and he appears to be so. As former President of the Senate and former SFG, the only position left for him to occupy is the presidency. The former SGF is expected to enjoy the sympathy of his South-East brothers and Nigerians who believe that for equity’s sake, it is the turn of South-East to produce the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. He was well received everywhere he visited to canvas for support.

The final disclosure at the Presidential Villa by the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu last week put an end to years of speculations about his presidential ambition. He was in control of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), one of the legacy parties that merged for APC to be formed. BAT as he is being called in some political quarters was a governor of Lagos State for eight years having served for two terms. The Senator became prominence politically when he survived the onslaught against the Action Democrat (AD) by the Peoples Democratic Party in 2003 in the South-West. The AD controlled the South-West from 1999-2003 when every other state in the geopolitical zone fell for PDP except Lagos State where Tinubu held sway. That singular political survival gave more relevance to his political stature in the zone. Tinubu also became popular for creating more local government areas in the state, which became an issue of litigation between Lagos State and the Federal Government. Those new creations now exist as local council development authorities. Today, he is said to have created more political supporters than any politician in the country – a position former Vice President Atiku Abubakar held when he was in power. But for his supporters, President Buhari wouldn’t have realized his dream, a reason some believe that the President owes him gratitude and should not hesitate to throw his support for his (Tinubu) Presidency. But some persons believe that he does not have the health and age the office of the President deserves while others feel that it would be illogical for South -West to produce the President in 2023 having produced the President for eight years, Vice President eight years and Speaker for four years since 1999. Prof Osinbajo is aspiring for the presidential ticket of APC based on the present position he occupies. He occupies the present position of Vice President on trust not on any known political influence or deep pocket. The highest political office held was a Commissioner in Lagos State, which was given to him by his benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Osinbajo, who flaunts his credential as a Professor of Law with over seven years of working with President Buhari and represented him at many local and international fora has visited some parts of the country enjoys the support of his state governor and many like minds across the board. He seems a breath of fresh air and falls within the group former President Ibrahim Babangida should lead Nigeria at this moment. He strongly believes that his presidency would be divinely ordained, but he faces criticisms like Tinubu that it is illogical for the South -West geopolitical zone to produce the President in 2023. The governor of Ebonyi State is going into the presidential race based on his performance as governor. Umahi who also briefed the President about his ambition is one of the governors being rated to have performed by providing dividends of democracy to the people of Ebonyi State. Indigenes of other states in the South-East would always refer to his achievements in office when discussing their governors. However Umahi is a new entrant in APC who defected to the APC in 2020 and the party might not be willing to cede its presidential ticket to such a person. Umahi is not deterred by any assumed limitation as he is declared to contest the presidential ticket of APC. The Ebonyi State governor doesn’t seem to have a wide political reach as he is banking only on his achievements in office as a two-term governor. Also it doesn’t seem that the governor of Ebonyi State has the deep pocket required to prosecute presidential elections. Chibuike Ameachi, the serving Minister of Transportation is from Rivers State, in the South-South anchors his presidential ambition on his pedigree as a former Speaker of House of Assembly, former governor and a minister collectively for 23 years on presidency of Igbo extraction. He was also governor for seven years having lost a year to Chief Celestine Omehia. Ameachi was the first governor declared by the Supreme Court when the Apex Court ruled that he was the governorship candidate of PDP in 2007 and not Omehia. The Rivers State-born politician was the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) but had serious opposition politically from his state. The Minister has not so much political clout in the country however, he has entrenched himself to some other geopolitical zones with his present position as Minister of Transport. He is relying on the President to actualise his ambition. The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello from North Central seems to be the only odd person seeking the APC presidential ticket. Bello seems to be swimming against the tide as it is obvious that the party will zone its presidential ticket to the South. However, the only political qualification Bello is going with to acquire a presidential ticket and possibly the presidential election is the eight years governance of Kogi State. He does not have a good political reach but he started his ambition, he has been able to get people on his side in all the zones. Bello has been on his side but it would be difficult to say he has political credentials given his performance in Kogi State. Also he does not have the war chest for the presidential contest. He is also highly disadvantageous on the grounds that the APC national championship position would be zoned to the North Central. Pastor Tunde Bakare, a tele-evangelist and former banker became popular politically with the Save Nigeria Group (SNG), a coalition of pro-democracy groups and individuals he led during former President Goodluck Jonathan. He is a fearless preacher and the Presiding Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly- where he recently announced leave of absence. As a lawyer, he practiced in the chambers of Gani Fawehinmi, Rotimi Williams & Co and Burke & Co, Solicitors. He established his own law firm Tunde Bakare & Co (El- Shaddai Chambers) in October 1984. Bakare has not held any political office but he is a critic of political office holders. In 2011, he was nominated as the running mate of President Buhari on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change. Bakare, who is anchoring his presidential ambition on God’s promise said he is going to be the 16th President of Nigeria after President Buhari. He has tagged his campaign as Project 16 and believes strongly that he has a reach in the Christian community and what it takes to bring Nigeria out of the woods. However, he has no deep pockets and like Tinubu and Osinbajo, he is from the South- West, the zone that has produced President and Vice President for 16 years respectively since 1999. Weighing in on the candidates, observers noted that while the terrain is mired by uncertainties, the disposition of the Northern politicians should be taken seriously as the permutation continues on who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari. One of the observers said: “Both of the political parties are confused regarding who will emerge as their candidate. The North in particular is afraid of who succeeds Buhari, because they want somebody who will sustain Buhari’s legacies and take the northerners into reckoning in the scheme of things. “You know the North’s major industry is power and politics and they might not be ready to let go. Already the Northern Elders’ Forum has advocated the jettisoning of the zoning formula and called for competence and competence of the candidate to deliver the nation out of its current state. “Nigerians want a president who will lead the nation out of its current multifarious problems like insecurity, disunity, poor economy, unemployment and promote national integration.”

