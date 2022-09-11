Crowds expected to line route as Queen’s coffin moves to Edinburgh

The Queen’s coffin will make the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh later Sunday, with thousands of people are expected to line the route as the late monarch’s body is driven to the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Tributes continue to pour in after Charles III was proclaimed king at an elaborate ceremony in London on Saturday, reports the BBC.

Princes William and Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, met crowds at Windsor in an unexpected joint appearance.

The Queen’s funeral will be held in London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19.

Meanwhile, the Queen will lie in state for four days before her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The public will be allowed to view the coffin during that time.

Before this, the Queen will be at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for 24 hours from Monday, September 12, with people able to pay their respects.

Her family, politicians and world leaders will attend her state funeral at 11:00 BST. It will be a bank holiday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...