Crowds greet Iranian climber who broke hijab rule

A large crowd at Tehran airport greeted an Iranian sport climber considered a “heroine” by many for having competed with her hair uncovered.

Elnaz Rekabi, 33, defied Iran’s strict dress code – but said her hijab had fallen off “inadvertently”.

However many are sceptical about the explanation given on her Instagram, believing it was written under duress, reports the BBC.

Iran is currently gripped by protests against compulsory hijab laws and the nation’s clerical establishment.

Iranian women are required to cover their hair with a hijab and their arms and legs with loose clothing. Female athletes must also abide by the dress code when they are officially representing Iran in competitions abroad.

Ms Rekabi’s Instagram post said she was returning to Iran “alongside the team based on the pre-arranged schedule”.

BBC Persian’s Rana Rahimpour says that to many people the language used in this post looks like it has been written under duress.

The nationwide protests in Iran were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

The police denied reports that she was beaten on the head with a baton and said she suffered a heart attack.

The Iranian embassy in South Korea strongly denied what it called “all fake news, lies and false information” about her, and said Ms Rekabi had left Seoul for Iran on Tuesday morning.

A source told BBC Persian on Monday that Ms Rekabi’s passport and mobile phone were confiscated, and that she left her hotel in Seoul two days before her scheduled departure date. Her family and friends lost contact with her after she said she was with an Iranian official.

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) said it had been in contact with her and the Iranian Climbing Federation, and that it was “trying to establish the facts”.

“It is important to stress that athletes’ safety is paramount for us and we support any efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation,” it added. “The IFSC fully support the rights of athletes, their choices, and expression of free speech.”

 

