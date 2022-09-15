Crowds queue through the night for Queen’s lying-in-state

Thousands of mourners have been queuing through the night to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

There are long queues of two miles along the South Bank of the River Thames as people wait to view the coffin, reports the BBC.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past in the coming days.

The Queen’s coffin was brought in a procession from Buckingham Palace Wednesday – with Princes William and Harry, along with King Charles III, walking behind.

Guns were fired in Hyde Park and Big Ben tolled every minute in the sombre ceremony.

The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday, September 19.

