Crowdyvest exits EMFATO Holdings, raises new investment

The company was previously led by its Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Onyeka Akumah, but today, along with the new investment, there is change in its management with Tope Omotolani to become its new CEO. Speaking on the new development, Akumah explained that the change in leadership would not affect the management and staff of Crowdyvest as they will all be retained but there will be a new way Crowdyvest will operate. According to him, the oneyear old startup will set its sights on becoming a leading digital wealth and savings management company focused on a closed-community savings model under Tope Omotolani’s leadership. Akumah said: “I have taken this decision to move on as the CEO of Crowdyvest as a result of the new investment in the company which provides opportunities for proper scale in the coming months. “Today, Crowdyvest will also exit fully from EMFATO Holdings and we are very happy about the new investors and to see how Tope will lead this business to new heights.

Now, I can focus my energy on leading Farmcrowdy and Plentywaka as CEO of both companies into new markets in 2021. Tope is a strong and amazing leader and I see her leading Crowdyvest to become one of the go-to wealth management and digital savings companies in Nigeria within the next 3-5 years with her team. I wish her all the best and will continue to advise them on their journey when needed.’’ With this change, Crowdyvest will no longer be an open crowdfunding platform. An all new Crowdyvest led by Omotolani will enter the fintech industry fully with the launch of the Crowdyvest savings platform, which gives savings options to over 10,000 subscribed users. This savings platform will give its users a variety of plans to help build a savings culture based entirely on their pace, so they can reach their life goals faster.

