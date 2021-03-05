Business

Crowdyvest exits EMFATO Holdings, raises new investment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The company was previously led by its Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Onyeka Akumah, but today, along with the new investment, there is change in its management with Tope Omotolani to become its new CEO. Speaking on the new development, Akumah explained that the change in leadership would not affect the management and staff of Crowdyvest as they will all be retained but there will be a new way Crowdyvest will operate. According to him, the oneyear old startup will set its sights on becoming a leading digital wealth and savings management company focused on a closed-community savings model under Tope Omotolani’s leadership. Akumah said: “I have taken this decision to move on as the CEO of Crowdyvest as a result of the new investment in the company which provides opportunities for proper scale in the coming months. “Today, Crowdyvest will also exit fully from EMFATO Holdings and we are very happy about the new investors and to see how Tope will lead this business to new heights.

Now, I can focus my energy on leading Farmcrowdy and Plentywaka as CEO of both companies into new markets in 2021. Tope is a strong and amazing leader and I see her leading Crowdyvest to become one of the go-to wealth management and digital savings companies in Nigeria within the next 3-5 years with her team. I wish her all the best and will continue to advise them on their journey when needed.’’ With this change, Crowdyvest will no longer be an open crowdfunding platform. An all new Crowdyvest led by Omotolani will enter the fintech industry fully with the launch of the Crowdyvest savings platform, which gives savings options to over 10,000 subscribed users. This savings platform will give its users a variety of plans to help build a savings culture based entirely on their pace, so they can reach their life goals faster.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Cornerstone Insurance posts 22% growth in profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has recorded a 22 per cent growth in profit before tax for the 2019 financial year.   The figure was disclosed last week during the company’s 28th Annual General Meeting in Lagos. Addressing the shareholders, the Chairman of the underwriting firm, Segun Adebanji, said the company ended the year with a profit […]
Business

Stock market extends weekly downturn by 0.63%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Equities trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) further recorded weekly decline as the NSE All- Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.63 per cent and 0.61 per cent to close the week at 40,186.70 and N21.026 trillion respectively.   Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE […]
Business

Report lists lender among top 10 e-banking earners

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Unity Bank Plc’s earnings of N1.3 billion through electronic banking channels in H1’20 has placed the lender among the top 10 highest earners in Nigeria. This was according to a Nairametrics research report released recently. In a statement, the lender said its performance was not unconnected “with its aggressive push in digital banking in recent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica