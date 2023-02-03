Sports

Crown Elite Sports announces 2023 Programme

Crown Elite Sports is proud to announce its 10th Anniversary with Basketball Programme Schedule, including the first ever Crown Elite Basketball All-Star Competition, All-Star Awards Weekend, and the 4th installment of the Crown Elite Basketball Championship. Started in 2013, Crown Elite Sports is an international sports management organisation founded by ex-international player Hanson Oguche to maximise the potential of talented youth athletes and professional players.

Through sporting championships, player development programmes, and educational counseling, Crown Elite’s championship events plan to become the most renowned national and international forum for showcasing talented African athletes. The expansion to Crown Elite’s yearly event is aimed at showcasing and celebrating the best players, coaches, technical officials, and stakeholders in the country’s basketball ecosystem.

As the organisation marks its 10th year anniversary of organising and managing basketball events in Nigeria, its 2023 programme includes Crown Elite Basketball All-Star Competition – Fans can vote their best players and officials from February 15, 2023 at crownelitechamionship.com. Crown Elite All-Star Awards Weekend which tip off with an exciting All-Stars competition between April 21 and 23 at the indoor sports hall of the national stadium in Lagos Nigeria, ending with a VIP awards dinner reception on April 23rd, at the Sheraton Hotels, Lagos

 

