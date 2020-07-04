Crown Flour Mill launches new premium pasta brand

Crown Flour Mill Limited, a subsidiary of Olam International, recently launched Crown Premium Pasta, a new premium pasta brand into the Nigerian market. In respect of Covid-19 protocols, the launch was conducted over a 2-day period at the Crown Flour Mill pasta factory in Ikorodu, Lagos State. While key officials and strategic stakeholders based in Lagos attended the event, in strict conformity with the Covid-19 guidelines set by the government, other key participants joined on-line. Speaking at the launch, Mr Nitin Mehta, Vice President, Business Head, B2C, Crown Flour Mill reiterated the commitment of the company to the Nigerian consumer. He stated that Crown Flour Mill had always been committed to providing high quality consumer food products at affordable prices.

He said: “We are again demonstrating this commitment with the launch of Crown Premium Pasta.” Mr. Mehta also thanked all the key stakeholders and urged them to continue supporting Crown Flour Mill in its mission of manufacturing products of high quality and value.

