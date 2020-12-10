Crown Flour unveils vitamin premix facility, restates commitment to food fortification

Top food product manufacturer, Crown Flour Mills Limited, a subsidiary of Olam Group, has committed to deliver Nigeria’s first state-of-the-art vitamin premix facility. The delivery was in line with the 90 per cent food fortification compliance target set at the penultimate edition of the Nigerian Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum.

The food manufacturer made this known at the third annual gathering of the top players in the food industry in the country, held virtually on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Speaking on the firm’s commitment to participate in the Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI), Mr. Ashish Pande, managing director, Crown Flour Mills Limited, said: “Crown Flour Mills has established a state-of-the-art vitamin premix facility in Nigeria with technical sup- port from the international non-profit TechnoServe, under the Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods programme.

The goal was to prepare vitamin premix according to the regulatory requirement of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and to supply Crown Flour plants with high quality and food-safe vitamin premix. This was the first ever by any flour miller in the country.

“Improving the food fortification levels of staple foods is one agenda that we are utterly committed to at Olam Grains. Sustainability is one of the key enablers of our operational strategy. It is at the heart of our business’ drive to reimagine global agriculture and food systems; providing access to nutrition, which enables Nigerians to live healthy and productive lives, therefore sits at core of our purpose as a business.”

