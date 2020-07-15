CRR: Banks fret over CBN’s frequent debits

CONCERN

There are speculations that CBN is trying to curb dollar demand

Deposit money banks in the country are getting increasingly jittery over frequent debiting of their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) breaches, findings by New Telegraph show.

The lenders warn that the development, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, could squeeze their bottom line when the country’s economy in evitably enters a downturn.

Between June 5 and July 3, the apex bank debited lenders a total of N797.8 billion for not complying with its CRR and LDR requirements.

Specifically, on July 3, the regulator withdrew N122 billion from the accounts of about 20 DMBs for non-compliance with the requirements.

Two weeks earlier, CBN had collected N216.1 bilion from 26 lenders for also failing to meet CRR targets. It had previously debited the same number of banks N459.7 billion on June 5 for the same violation.

Before the recent debits, CBN had, in April, levied five lenders N1.4 trillion also for defaulting on their CRR obligations. CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with CBN from customer deposits.

CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had in January this year increased CRR by five per cent from 22.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent to help soak up liquidity from the banking system, a move aimed at curbing inflation and naira instability.

Also, as part of its efforts to get banks to increase lending to the private sector, CBN had, in July last year, introduced the LDR policy.

This policy saw the banking watchdog initially directing lenders to give out a minimum of 60 per cent of their deposits as loans with effect from September 2019, failing which the DMBs will be levied additional CRR equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.

The regulator subsequently reviewed the minimum LDR requirements for DMBs from 60 per cent to 65 per cent, which the lenders had to meet by 31st December 2019.

In addition, it slammed about N499.1 billion on 12 banks as additional CRR for failing to attain the initial 60 per cent LDR by the September deadline.

However, banking sources at-tribute the recent debits of banks’ accounts by CBN to its efforts to curb demand for dollars and ensure exchange rate stability. The local currency has lately been under pressure on both the parallel market and the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window.

A trader at a Second Tier bank, who did not want to be named, told this newspaper that “CBN has been debiting banks just before it intervenes in the forex market because it does not want them to have so much naira at their disposal to make huge demands for forex.”

According to the banker, the debits, which have become a fortnightly affair, have significantly impacted liquidity in the system, leaving lenders with inadequate funds to invest in profitable ventures.

In fact, banking sources said that the industry was expecting another hit from the CBN in the next few days.

A financial consultant, Mr. Fred Okonkwo, said that the CBN’s frequent debits was the last thing the economy needs at this time when it is reeling from the impact of a pandemic crisis.

He said: “The CBN may be focusing on trying to curb inflation and sustain exchange rate stability given that the external reserves are declining due to the slump in oil prices and the coronavirus crisis, but the implication of the frequent debits of the banks is that it drains liquidity from the banking system, drives up funding costs for banks and hinders their ability to lend in an economy that is in dire need of credit.”

He wondered how CBN would insist that it is using the LDR policy to encourage lending to the real sector, while at the same time withdrawing “excess” cash from lenders.

“The CBN recently reduced the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- from 13.5 per cent to 12. five per cent on the grounds that it is collaborating with the government to ensure that the economy either escapes recession or makes a quick recovery from it.

But how will this objective be achieved if the banks are given high CRR targets?”

Okonkwo stated. Analysts point out that Nigerian banks have one of the highest CRR when compared with their peers on the African continent.

Like this: Like Loading...