CRR: Banks sustain positive H1 earnings despite debits

Given H1’20 results so far released by deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country, the prediction in some quarters that the lenders’ earnings for the period would be significantly impacted by the frequent debiting of their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) breaches, may not come true after all. Findings by New Telegraph show that despite reporting that substantial amounts of their customer deposits were restricted by CBN in line with its CRR policy, lenders still posted what the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, described as “positive earnings surprise.”

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had in January this year increased the CRR by five per cent from 22.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent to help soak up liquidity from the banking system, a move aimed at curbing inflation and naira instability. CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with CBN from customer deposits. However, as part of its efforts to drive credit growth, especially to the real sector of the economy, the apex bank had last year introduced the Loan to Deposit (LDR) policy, which currently mandates lenders to maintain a minimum LDR of 65 per cent.

DMBs, which violate the 65 per cent LDR rule, are sanctioned by the regulator by debiting them with an increase in their CRR to the tune of the difference in the new LDR. Data obtained by New Telegraph shows that in April, CBN debited 29 DMBs a total of N1.469 trillion for failing to meet the 27.5 per cent CRR target. Similarly, between June 5 and July 3, the apex bank debited lenders a total of N797.8 billion for not complying with its CRR and LDR requirements. Specifically, on July 3, the regulator withdrew N122 billion from the accounts of about 20 DMBs for noncompliance with the requirements.

Two weeks earlier, CBN had collected N216.1 bilion from 26 lenders for also failing to meet CRR targets. It had previously debited the same number of banks N459.7 billion on June 5 for the same violation. Analysts said the frequent debiting of banks’ accounts by CBN was part of the banking watchdog’s efforts to curb demand for dollars and ensure exchange rate stability. In fact, in a report released last week, analysts at FDC put total CRR debits so far at N11.5 trillion. Commenting on the CRR debits at the time, analysts at FBNQuest said they expected an increase in funding costs of smaller Tier 2 banks, which would invariably affect their earnings.

They said: “We also expect to see an uptick in funding cost of smaller Tier 2 banks. However, we see limited impact on the overall level of interest rates expected due to the sizable system liquidity,” adding the CRR debits will hit Tier 2 banks’ earnings more significantly compared to Tier 1 banks.

Still, while lender like Sterling Bank, for instance, reported in its 2020 half-year interim results that CBN restricted about N215.5 billion of its customer deposits as of June 2020, it posted a 24 per cent increase in pre-tax profits in Q2 to N3.3 billion and a 16 per cent increase in net interest income to N18 billion. Equally, with Union Bank reporting that its total CRR increased from N296 billion as at December 2019 to N484.5 billion as at June 30, 2020, it suggests that CBN debited the DMB N188 billion in additional CRR between January and June 2020. Given that the lender reported total customer deposit of about a N1 trillion, this means that nearly 50per cent of its deposits are with the CBN.

Despite the restriction of a significant amount of its customer deposits, Union Bank’s quarter ending June 2020 results still show a pre-tax profit of N5.1 billion compared to the N6.2 billion reported in the corresponding period in 2019. However, although it does appear that the CRR debits would generally not affect DMBs’ H1 earnings, Fitch Ratings said last week that Nigerian lenders would not be that lucky in the second half of the year. Bloomberg reported senior director for Europe, Middle East and Africa bank ratings at Fitch, Mahin Dissanayake, as saying that the CRR debits and LDR policy will affect banks’ 2020 performance. Describing the CRR as “unique and hugely punitive,” Dissanayake said the measure as well as the LDR policy and other penalties will push the effective hit on banks’ capital to between 40 per cent and 50 per cent. According to him, the CRR and LDR rules “are aimed at two different monetary policies; they are conflicting.

“Nigerian banks, compared to other markets, operate in a volatile environment,” Dissanayake said. “The banks have to deal with economic shocks, short credit cycles and persistent problems in the oil sector. They also have to deal with policy actions, policy uncertainty and regulatory risks,” he added. Noting that the first half of the year saw lenders booking large trading and foreignexchange reevaluation gains, which shielded them from lower yields on government-bond holdings, slower loan growth and less client activity, the Fitch Director said the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak may show in the second half, thus weighing on 2020 earnings.

“On the revenue side, we forecast about a 20 per cent decline,” Dissanayake said, adding that “profitability is going to decline, but the degree depends on the extent of loan-impairment charges recognized in the year and the size of trading and translation gains.” He, however, highlighted some positives, noting that having about 21 major banks serve a population of about 200 million in a $450 billion economy gives lenders a solid market position. This strong revenue-generating capacity allows banks to absorb the higher cost of risk even when income from interest charges on loans deteriorates.

