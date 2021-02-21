News Top Stories

CRR: CBN hits banks with N151.4bn debits

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Friday, debited the accounts of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country N151.4 billion for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, Sunday Telegraph has learnt.

 

Traders said that the CRR debits, coupled with banks’ payments for foreign exchange purchases, drained the market of liquidity, sending interbank lending rates jumping by more than 16 percentage points.

 

Specifically, the overnight lending rate increased by 16.67 percentage points, to 20.50 percent, while the Open Buy Back (OBB) jumped to 20 percent, from 3.5 percent close the previous day.

 

The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with the CBN from customer deposits. It is an important monetary policy tool that the regulator uses to soak up liquidity from the banking system, thereby curbing  inflation and ensuring exchange rate stability.

 

With the latest debits, it means that the CBN has collected a total of N1.5trillion from the accounts of DMBs with excess cash holdings since the beginning of this year. In January last year, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the CRR by 500 basis points from 22.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent, a decision, it said, was aimed at tackling inflation, as well as helping to achieve the objectives of the apex bank’s Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.

 

The CBN had in July 2019 directed lenders to maintain a minimum LDR of 60 per cent effective from September 30, 2019. It subsequently raised the minimum LDR to 65 per cent, which DMBs were expected to comply with by December 31, 2019. The regulator said the move was part of measures to encourage lenders to drive credit growth, especially to the real sector of the economy.

 

Commenting on the policy last year, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “We give them incentives that when they lend to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and private sector, they will be granted certain dispensations to make them happy while failure to comply will result into taking 50 per cent of the un-lent portion of their loans into the CRR.”

 

Analysts estimate that between January and October last year, the CBN sequestered about N6.16trillion from DMBs with excess cash holdings.

 

In a report released last October, Nova Merchant Bank stated that the CBN’s frequent debiting of the accounts of lenders that fall short of both the LDR policy and CRR obligations, had led to an increase in the cost of funds across the banking system.

 

It, however, noted that the LDR policy had significantly helped to boost lending to the real sector and also brought down the cost of borrowing.”

