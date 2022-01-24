Opinion

CRS PDP: Great expectations from the cares of two wise men

Posted on Author Ashifel Adie Comments Off on CRS PDP: Great expectations from the cares of two wise men

Ashifel Adie

 

Cross River State politics resumed at the stroke of the New Year as the major stalwarts in the Cross River State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gathered, not in the state, but at the Asokoro home of former governor, Liyel Imoke, in Abuja.

 

Apart from Liyel Imoke, the New Year party included his predecessor, Donald Duke, the State PDP Chairman, Venatus Ikem, and the Senators of the Southern and Central Districts and gubernatorial aspirants, Gershom Bassey and Prof. Sandy Onor.

 

They were joined by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who as it were, was said to be quite central to the reports of division in the state PDP. Much against the many accounts about what really went down at the meeting, with lies and half-truths thrown about all over social media, one can speak authoritatively to the facts.

 

The meeting at Imoke’s house was called at the instance of Duke and Imoke, who being ex-governors and major PDP stakeholders, were concerned about the lingering controversy that sought to tear the party in the state apart.

 

The controversy was that  of zoning of the gubernatorial seat at the 2023 elections. Prof. Sandy Onor had declared his gubernatorial interest, claiming that whatever zoning arrangement there was, had fallen away. This was to the chagrin of those from the Southern Senatorial District who insisted that a zoning arrangement existed and that by previous agreement, it was now the turn of the Southern Senatorial District to produce the next governor.

 

The State PDP Chairman, Venatus Ikem, who was meant to be neutral on the issue, chose rather to pitch his tent with the no-zoning camp. Then, Imoke’s predecessor, Donald Duke, claimed on a video that went viral that he was not privy to any zoning arrangement. But Senator Gershom Bassey would later clarify the party’s position, having been in the party from the inception of the PDP in the state.

 

He cited the party constitution and said there was indeed a zoning arrangement which came into effect in 2015 when only candidates from the North presented candidates. But the zoning question was not on the table at the New Year meeting at Imoke’s Abuja home.

 

Rather, it was the issue of Nyesom Wike’s position in the affairs of the CRS PDP. It is important to state that Wike only came into the picture when he had issues with the CRS Governor, Senator Ben Ayade. His reaction to the hostility between them was to support political activities against his foe.

When the issue was brought up, it is reported that Wike showed remarkable respect especially to the two ex-governors who were in attendance. He forbade them from addressing him as ‘His Excellency’, choosing instead to be addressed by his first name, Nyesom. Wike then proceeded to speak about his friendship and predispositions for Prof. Sandy Onor, with whom he was a member of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) during their spells as Local Government Chairmen.

 

He, however, announced that he deferred to the decision of the CRS PDP caucus, especially to the judgement of the two ex-governors, Duke and Imoke, on the way forward for the CRS PDP especially with regards to the way and manner the gubernatorial electioneering process should go.

 

Wike promised to abide by the decision of the meeting. When state Chairman, Ikem, tried to bring up the zoning arrangement, it was Wike in truth that stopped him and asked him to await the decision of the ex-governors as agreed by the meeting.

 

As a mark of honour, Duke and Imoke, both saw the Rivers State Governor off to his awaiting vehicle. It was a beautiful end of a meeting to start the year. So, it seems there is a reset in Cross River State PDP politics with all parties sheathing their swords while awaiting the decision of the two wise men – Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke.

 

Consultations, however, are still ongoing in the camps of the various gubernatorial aspirants – Gershom Bassey, Sandy Onor, Efiok Cobham, Arthur Jarvis Archibong, Ambassador Nkoyo, Toyo, and Dan Asuquo (DanSuki). While they await the ominous outcome, all sides seem to be optimistic.

 

The issues flowing from the Duke and Imoke arbitration are many. In the first place, will the State PDP executive respect their decision if the outcome is different from their individual expectations?

 

Then, is the Wike resolution a red herring? Will Wike really honour the decision of the duo if it does not favour his friend, Onor? Also, will Onor step back and rerun for the senate if he is asked to step down his gubernatorial aspirations. *Ashifel Adie is a politician and a commentator on public affair

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

How AbdulRazaq is giving youths a lifeline in Kwara

Posted on Author Ibraheem Abdullateef

One thing about vision is its power to spark change. It doesn’t matter whether it’s positive or negative. The impacts materialise immediately and strongly. It is the same with lacking a vision. You begin to see the consequences.   Swiftly. Fatal. And there is no need for a lecture, I could have given you the […]
Opinion

The Balarabe Musa legacy

Posted on Author Adewale Kupoluyi

  One of the great people that I ever came across in the history of Nigeria is that of an upright, humble, courageous, resilient, and principled statesman and astute politician, Alhaji Abulkadir Balarabe Musa, former governor of Kaduna State, who passed on recently at the age of 84. Ordinarily, I do not fancy the way […]
Opinion

Buhari’s deployment of TSA in combating public graft

Posted on Author Abubakar Hassan

By efficiently deploying the instrumentality of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), President Muhammadu Buhari had set out to steady efforts at curbing official graft in Nigeria’s public institutions. In 2015, when Buhari came to power, he pledged to revive and intensify the country’s fight against corruption; a social malaise that has shamed and denied Nigeria […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica