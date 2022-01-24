CRS PDP: Great expectations from the cares of two wise men

Ashifel Adie

Cross River State politics resumed at the stroke of the New Year as the major stalwarts in the Cross River State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gathered, not in the state, but at the Asokoro home of former governor, Liyel Imoke, in Abuja.

Apart from Liyel Imoke, the New Year party included his predecessor, Donald Duke, the State PDP Chairman, Venatus Ikem, and the Senators of the Southern and Central Districts and gubernatorial aspirants, Gershom Bassey and Prof. Sandy Onor.

They were joined by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who as it were, was said to be quite central to the reports of division in the state PDP. Much against the many accounts about what really went down at the meeting, with lies and half-truths thrown about all over social media, one can speak authoritatively to the facts.

The meeting at Imoke’s house was called at the instance of Duke and Imoke, who being ex-governors and major PDP stakeholders, were concerned about the lingering controversy that sought to tear the party in the state apart.

The controversy was that of zoning of the gubernatorial seat at the 2023 elections. Prof. Sandy Onor had declared his gubernatorial interest, claiming that whatever zoning arrangement there was, had fallen away. This was to the chagrin of those from the Southern Senatorial District who insisted that a zoning arrangement existed and that by previous agreement, it was now the turn of the Southern Senatorial District to produce the next governor.

The State PDP Chairman, Venatus Ikem, who was meant to be neutral on the issue, chose rather to pitch his tent with the no-zoning camp. Then, Imoke’s predecessor, Donald Duke, claimed on a video that went viral that he was not privy to any zoning arrangement. But Senator Gershom Bassey would later clarify the party’s position, having been in the party from the inception of the PDP in the state.

He cited the party constitution and said there was indeed a zoning arrangement which came into effect in 2015 when only candidates from the North presented candidates. But the zoning question was not on the table at the New Year meeting at Imoke’s Abuja home.

Rather, it was the issue of Nyesom Wike’s position in the affairs of the CRS PDP. It is important to state that Wike only came into the picture when he had issues with the CRS Governor, Senator Ben Ayade. His reaction to the hostility between them was to support political activities against his foe.

When the issue was brought up, it is reported that Wike showed remarkable respect especially to the two ex-governors who were in attendance. He forbade them from addressing him as ‘His Excellency’, choosing instead to be addressed by his first name, Nyesom. Wike then proceeded to speak about his friendship and predispositions for Prof. Sandy Onor, with whom he was a member of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) during their spells as Local Government Chairmen.

He, however, announced that he deferred to the decision of the CRS PDP caucus, especially to the judgement of the two ex-governors, Duke and Imoke, on the way forward for the CRS PDP especially with regards to the way and manner the gubernatorial electioneering process should go.

Wike promised to abide by the decision of the meeting. When state Chairman, Ikem, tried to bring up the zoning arrangement, it was Wike in truth that stopped him and asked him to await the decision of the ex-governors as agreed by the meeting.

As a mark of honour, Duke and Imoke, both saw the Rivers State Governor off to his awaiting vehicle. It was a beautiful end of a meeting to start the year. So, it seems there is a reset in Cross River State PDP politics with all parties sheathing their swords while awaiting the decision of the two wise men – Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke.

Consultations, however, are still ongoing in the camps of the various gubernatorial aspirants – Gershom Bassey, Sandy Onor, Efiok Cobham, Arthur Jarvis Archibong, Ambassador Nkoyo, Toyo, and Dan Asuquo (DanSuki). While they await the ominous outcome, all sides seem to be optimistic.

The issues flowing from the Duke and Imoke arbitration are many. In the first place, will the State PDP executive respect their decision if the outcome is different from their individual expectations?

Then, is the Wike resolution a red herring? Will Wike really honour the decision of the duo if it does not favour his friend, Onor? Also, will Onor step back and rerun for the senate if he is asked to step down his gubernatorial aspirations. *Ashifel Adie is a politician and a commentator on public affair

