CRSG Bridge Gap Between Science and Religion, Vaccinated Over 150 Religious Leaders in Ogoja Catholic Diocese

With controversies surrounding the constitution, Distribution, administration and it’s modalities in reaching out to targeted population, the Cross River State Government have reached out to over 150 Religious leaders under the Ogoja Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church in a means towards minimizing Covid-19 related deaths.

Leading a team of health practitioners and Experts to Bekwarra Local Government Area of Cross River State, state Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu expressed her satisfaction with the Catholic Church for spearheading the advocacy in Covid-19 prevention and Vaccination processes.

According to her, the exceptional leadership nature of the church has improved widespread knowledge of the vaccine, various kind of variants, transmissivity and best management protocols as the virus keeps mutating, from Beta to Delta to Mu etc we need to quickly get 80% ~90% vaccinated to achieve herd immunity and stop the spread of the disease.

She said veryone who has died recently of COVID-19 are persons who are not vaccinated and everyone who has had very severe symptoms are unvaccinated.

She encouraged people not to wait to die or get severely ill rather they should get vaccinated.

On the other hand, the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, said myths and misconception have eluded majority of the population causing panic and fear in the mind of the people.

Dr Ekpenyong noted that, the Covid19 vaccine just like every other vaccines is produced to create antibodies and boost immunity of individuals hence the need for collective awareness creation for overall acceptance.

She promised the group and Cross Riverians of even Distribution of vaccines and it’s availability in all Primary, Secondary, Tertiary health facilities as well as in some designated temporary posts across the state.

Dr Ekpenyong said, with the state achieving maximum coverage in the first phase of the nationwide vaccination exercise, expectations are on the state to surmount the said achievement, hence the desire to take the awareness to religious leaders who will in turn reach out to their followers.

Speaking on behalf of the Diocese, Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious affais, Reverend Father Bob Etta praised the Governor for the numerous reforms in the health sector, as he noted that, citizens have enjoyed comprehensive healthcare services at the most affordable rate.

He promised to mobilize his congregation and others to get vaccinated as soon as possible especially as the third wave of Covid19 varient continue to spread and affect lives.

In attendance were the representative of the World Health Organization Mr Sanyus Agba, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency Mr Julius Idoko, staff of state ministry of health and the primary health care agency.

