CRSG still investigating how school girl got gun – Official

A secondary school girl (names withheld), who was arrested with a locally made pistol at her school in Akpabuyo, Cross River State, is being investigated by security officials in the state.

The girl, from Government Secondary School, Ikot Ewa, was alleged to have taken the gun from her home, and headed to the school in her uniform intending to “kill” her teacher who had asked her to cut her hair.

According to a security source, who pleaded not to be named because investigation was still being carried out, when she removed the gun from her bag and attempted to shoot, a teacher who was behind her grabbed her and raised the alarm.

“What I can tell you is that when she removed the gun and wanted to shoot the teacher, some said the Principal while others said it was the Vice Principal, I cannot tell you which of the teachers, a teacher who was behind her grabbed her and raised an alarm.

“It was there that some soldiers were called in; they came and took her away. We are currently investigating how a 14-year-old had access to a gun. Is it her father’s gun? There may be more guns and we need to know if she has a boyfriend who is cultist. Those are things we want to know before making any official statement,” he said.

However, one Charles Edem, who claimed that he was an eyewitness, said the teenager wanted to shoot her teacher for telling her to cut hair.

“This girl went to school at Government Secondary School Ikot Ewa with a gun to shoot her teacher for telling her to cut her coloured hair.

“The girl resumed back to school and was asked by her class teacher to go home, barb her coloured hair. She got furious and sneaked a gun to the school to repay her teacher.

“This is the society we are living in today and it is not healthy at all,” Edem said.

Investigation is currently on-going as she is being taken into the Nigerian Army custody.

