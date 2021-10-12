Business

Crude may rise by $10 soon

Crude oil prices could increase by as much as $10 in three months, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has said.

 

According to him, the supply crisis, which has negatively affected the global market and led to rising prices, could push oil prices by as much as $10 in three or six months.

 

Kyari disclosed this while speaking in a monitored conversation on Bloomberg Television.

 

He stated that the current distortion in the market could lead to an increase in oil prices by $10 within the next six months.

 

This, however, is in contrast to the views of oil marketers, who have also attributed the increase to the introduction of a 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and the rising foreign exchange rates.

