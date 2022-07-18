Crude oil demand to rise by 2.7m bpd in 2023 –OPEC

Nigerian output increases by 5,000 bpd

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said that it expects demand for crude oil to rise by 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) or 2.7 per cent, in 2023. It, however, left 2022’s growth forecast unchanged at 3.36 million bpd. It said: “In 2023, expectations for healthy global economic growth amidst improvements in geo-political developments, combined with expected improvements in the containment of COVID- 19 in China, are expected to boost consumption of oil.” OPEC’s demand forecast for 2023 is more optimistic than that of the International Energy Agency, another closely watched forecaster, as well as initial views from OPEC delegates calling for a steeper slowdown due to high prices. It stated that the 2023 forecasts assumed that there would be no escalation of the war in Ukraine and that risks such as inflation do not take a heavy toll on global economic growth. Its analysts kept 2022 oil demand at 100.29 million bpd, up 3.36 million bpd from 2021. OPEC’s report kept the 2022’s global economic growth forecast at 3.5 per cent and forecast growth of 3.2 per cent in 2023. OPEC’s report was contained in its Oil Market Report for July 2022. The report further revealed that the crude oil production of Nigeria increased to an average of 1.238 million barrels per day (bpd) in June 2022. It stated that the figure showed an increase of 5,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.233 million bpd produced averagely in May 2022, which is a total increase of 150,000 per barrel. When computed, the total oil production of Nigeria for June 2022 is 37.14 million barrels. It stated that despite the improvement in fossil fuel prices identifithe short-term economic outlook for Nigeria was clouded by high inflation, which, it said, had reduced private sector optimism and weakened consumer spending. It added that in May 2022, the composite Consumer Price Index rose to 17.7 per cent year-on-year from 16.8 percent y-o-y in the previous month. The report further said: “According to secondary sources, averaged 28.72 mbpd in June 2022, higher by 234,000 barrels per day month-on-month. “Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Kuwait, and Angola, while production in Libya and Venezuela declined. “In response to the elevated in ationary pressures, the Central Bank of Nigeria raised its policy rate by 150 basic points to 13 percent bringing borrowing costs to the highest since April of 2020. “It was the biggest rate hike since July of 2016 amid concerns that persistent inflationary pressures could weigh on the country’s fragile recovery. “Meanwhile, the Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria Purchasing Manger’s Index fell to 50.9 in June of 2022 from 53.9 in the prior month, pointing to the weakest improvement in business conditions in Nigeria’s private sector since January of 2021. “Overall, the above-average fossil fuel prices support a firmly positive outlook for the rest of the year, but concerns over soaring inflation would increase uncertainty next year,” the report noted. According to the report, OPEC also continues to project strengthening oil demand growth for the rest of 2022. OPEC said it expects global oil demand to rise in 2023 but at a slower pace than 2022, the producer group said in its first forecast for next year, citing still robust economic growth and progress in containing COVID-19 in China. Analyst observes that oil use had rebounded from the pandemic- induced slump in 2020 and is set to exceed 2019 levels in 2022. The outlook for 2023 suggests a strain on supplies could persist as growth in non-OPEC output, which has been hit by Russian losses, is expected to lag the rise in deman

