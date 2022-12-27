Crude Oil: FG confident of full restoration, targets 3mbpd

The Federal Government has said that it is targeting a full production capacity of up to three million barrels per day of crude oil production, according to a statement on Tuesday by the Senior Adviser, Media and Communications, to Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Horatius Egua.

He also quoted the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, as having said that the Federal Government was working to ensure that all local and international oil companies return to full capacity production of crude oil in Nigeria.

Speaking while receiving the new Managing Director of Eni SpA, in his office, in Abuja, Sylva again restated the Federal Government’s readiness to continue to improve security along the tracks of the major crude oil pipelines and block every leakage through which crude oil is stolen by oil thieves and pipeline vandals.

He said: “I am happy to hear from you (Eni) that you have increased your crude oil production to 15,000 barrels per day as a result of the efforts of the government in protecting the pipelines in the region. I assure you that this trend will continue.”

Sylva further said that the desire of the Federal Government is to “see all the oil majors in the country return to their full production capacity to boost revenue for the government” and also to help the country meets its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) obligations.

He added: “We will continue to work to bring stability and build confidence for everyone to return to the field to produce their maximum capacity.”

Through these efforts, the Federal Government is targeting a full production capacity of up to three million daily crude oil production.

The oil majors in the country drastically cut down on crude oil production due to the massive vandalisation of pipelines and thief of crude oil in the Niger Delta region by criminal elements.

The decisions of the oil companies have affected the volume of daily crude production and which has unfortunately led to revenue loss for the country.

In the last few months, the improved security surveillance along the major crude oil has however helped to improve crude oil productions from a paltry 900,000 barrels per day to between 1.4 and 1.6 million barrels per day.

Head of Sub-Saharan Africa Region of Eni SpA Mr Mario Bello, in his brief remarks during the visit, was quoted to have said that the renewed confidence in the Federal Government’s efforts in restoring sanity along the major crude oil pipelines in the Niger Delta has enabled the company to increase crude oil production from a near zero production level to about 15,000 barrels per day in the last one month.

Bello said: “We are happy that the security situation is improving and we will be willing to be back fully,” Bello said, adding that last month, the company cried to the minister over the vandalization and stealing of their products, noting that today the situation has greatly improved.

“At a point, we were producing almost nothing but today, with the improved security situation along the pipelines, we are able to produce and export about 15,000 barrels of crude oil and if this trend continues, we will be able to reach our 30,000 barrels crude oil production,” he added.

Bello stated that with the renewed confidence the company has in the security of the crude oil pipelines, Eni was willing to reopen its planned investments in the gas and power sector nothing that the company was happy with the support from the government in terms of business cooperation

