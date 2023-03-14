Crude Oil: Nigeria earns N21.01trn as sales rise by 46.1%

Nigeria made a total of N21.01 trillion from crude oil sales in 2022, according to Fourth Quarter 2022 data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. This is an increase of 46.41 per cent when compared with the N14.41 trillion the country made from crude oil sales in 2021. The data showed that Nigeria sold N5.6 trillion worth of crude oil in the first quarter, N5.9 trillion in the second quarter, N4.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 and N4.91 trillion in the fourth quarter. According to the NBS data, The Netherlands in the fourth quarter paid N517.65 billion; Indonesia bought crude oil worth N462.67 billion; France paid N441.73 billion, the United States bought crude oil worth N429.78 billion; India paid N420.87 billion, Spain purchased crude oil worth N383.39 billion; Ivory Coast paid N269.17 billion; Brazil paid N214.92 billion for crude oil while South Africa bought oil worth N240.05 billion. The report stated that the top products that were exported during the fourth quarter of 2022 were petroleum oils, adding that oils obtained from bituminous minerals and crude worth N4,911.92 billion, making up 77.24 per cent of exports. It also said that Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export during the period under review was worth N704.88 billion. It also revealed that Urea exports totalled N160.56 billion, representing 2.52 per cent of exports, while drilling or production platforms exports accounted for N140.02 billion, which is 2.23 per cent of exports.
