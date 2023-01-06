Crude Oil: NNPCL faults report on 17.87m barrels export

…as Customs foils smuggling of 656.41 litres petroleum products …loses four personnel

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) yesterday said it was untrue that it exported 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation from 2016 to 2020. NNPC:’s spokesperson, Garba Deen Muhammad, in a statement on Thursday, said a report that it exported 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation from 2016 to 2020 was false. A report quoting a former Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) had accused some exporters of shipping crude oil without completing the required Nigeria export proceeds (NXP) forms.

The AuGF also reportedly faulted NNPCL for appointing inspection agents in 2017 in flagrant disregard of a preceding directive by President Muhammadu Buhari. Muhammad in the statement said the AuGF’s report mentioned 32 oil marketing companies involved in the non-completion of NXP forms.

According to him, the issue did not affect the repatriation of sales proceeds to the national oil company and subsequently, the federal accounts, for the period in question. The Corporation said: “Our attention has been drawn to an online publication, alleging that NNPC Limited exported 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation in four years (2016 to 2020). “The auditor-general’s report in reference did mention 32 oil marketing companies involved in the non-completion of the NXP forms but that does not in any way mean that the proceeds from the sale of the said crude were not repatriated into the coffers of NNPC Limited and consequently into the federation accounts for federation related barrels.

“It should also be noted that NNPC Limited does not appoint inspection agents as alleged, but rather, it is the sole responsibility of the federal ministry of finance. “Therefore, the general public is advised to disregard the said malicious publication, and instead, visit the relevant.auditorgeneral’s website to see the full content of the audit report, and be guided accordingly.”

