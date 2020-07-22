Crude oil price rises to $44 per barrel

Crude Oil price yesterday soared above the $43.55 price levels as some oil traders remained hopeful that the worse is over with the positive news of the development of vaccines by drug makers.

This development, on the other hand, signaled a likely hike in the August price band for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in Nigeria.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) which publishes the price band monthly usually place the price band on market fundamentals particularly the prices of crude oil at the international market.

Despite the concern of new restrictions due to a surging number of COVID-19 cases, Brent crude futures gained 1.46 per cent, at trade at $43.91 by 9.45 am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 0.91 per cent to trade at $41.81.

The closing price bandwidth of these international oil benchmarks have traded within a $2 channel so far this month.

Just recently, the world’s second-largest economy, China reopened some of its cinemas after a six-month closure, raising hope among crude oil traders that a recovery from the pandemic is in place, especially on the basis of the outbreak first started there.

Early data from trials of COVID-19 vaccines released yesterday, boosted confidence that a COVID-19 vaccine may be created, however bringing it to the drug market will take some time to reach the world’s billions in dire need of the vaccine.

Brent crude price increased, as businesses resumed around the world.

OPEC meeting and a big draw in US crude and product inventories helped oil recover.

Crude oil prices had earlier fell lower on Monday morning at London’s trading session as the amount of COVID-19 cases increased in momentum around the globe.

