News

Crude oil price rises to $44 per barrel

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Crude Oil price yesterday soared above the $43.55 price levels as some oil traders remained hopeful that the worse is over with the positive news of the development of vaccines by drug makers.
This development, on the other hand, signaled a likely hike in the August price band for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in Nigeria.
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) which publishes the price band monthly usually place the price band on market fundamentals particularly the prices of crude oil at the international market.
Despite the concern of new restrictions due to a surging number of COVID-19 cases, Brent crude futures gained 1.46 per cent, at trade at $43.91 by 9.45 am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 0.91 per cent to trade at $41.81.
The closing price bandwidth of these international oil benchmarks have traded within a $2 channel so far this month.
Just recently, the world’s second-largest economy, China reopened some of its cinemas after a six-month closure, raising hope among crude oil traders that a recovery from the pandemic is in place, especially on the basis of the outbreak first started there.
Early data from trials of COVID-19 vaccines released yesterday, boosted confidence that a COVID-19 vaccine may be created, however bringing it to the drug market will take some time to reach the world’s billions in dire need of the vaccine.

Brent crude price increased, as businesses resumed around the world.

OPEC meeting and a big draw in US crude and product inventories helped oil recover.

Crude oil prices had earlier fell lower on Monday morning at London’s trading session as the amount of COVID-19 cases increased in momentum around the globe.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Beijing reports 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Beijing reported 22 newly confirmed domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases, four suspected cases and two asymptomatic cases Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday. By the end of Friday, Beijing had reported 625 confirmed domestically-transmitted cases, including 411 who had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and nine deaths. There were 17 asymptomatic cases still under […]
News Top Stories

Panel: Magu unable to account for 332 recovered properties

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The travails of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, appear to be multiplying by the day as indications have emerged that he has so far failed to give proper account of 332 properties out of the 836 real estate assets recovered by the anti-graft agency in […]
News

Group vows to vote out Obaseki over environmental violations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, Edo Movement Against Landgrabbing and Livelihood Losses (EMALL), a rural community and civil society merger group, yesterday said it has begun intense political activities to vote out the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, during governorship election, taking place in the state on September 19. The group consists of farmers, land users, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: