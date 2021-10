Crude oil refiners, oil marketers, distributors and other stakeholders in the downstream segment of Africa’ s oil and gas industry will, in the coming weeks, converge to seek solution to the downstream energy transition matters.

The stakeholders would seek to develop a robust and wide downstream energy transition plans, as the African Refiners and Distributors converge for the 2021 ARDA Week Conference to celebrate 15th anniversary.

Billed to hold virtually before the end of October this year, the conference will seek to discuss burning issues relating to the global energy transition,vis-a-vis, African perspectives to the issue.

In a release, the Executive Secretary, ARDA, Aniboh Kragha, described the anniversary as initiatives towards the implementation of an actionable roadmap, which will effectively assist Africa to transit from current energy mix towards a more sustainable lower carbon footprint.

He said that the virtual conference would serve as a means of finding solutions to the challenges bedevilling the future of downstream sub- sectors in Africa. Kragha disclosed that the Secretary-General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mr Mohammed Barkindo, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Cote’ d Voire, Thomas Camara, Executive Chairman,African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk are dignitaries expected to grace the occasion.

Others are representatives of global institutions, including Vitol, Total Energies, International Energy Agency (IEA), S&P Platts etc. ARDA is regarded as the only Pan African association, charged with the responsibilities to formulate policies and implement laws, regarding the operation of the sub-sector, in the continent.

The association is currently working with the African Union on the adoption of harmonised pan-African fuel specifications by 2030. It would be recalled that global institutions institutions, including OPEC, are spearheading the campaign on global energy transition.

The campaign is aimed at ensuring that countries across the world realise the usefulness of low carbon energy, while at the same time adopt it for growth. Already, developed countries, including United States are a drawing roadmap on how to successfully move away from the use carbonated form of energy to the ones, with little or no carbon.

African countries are not left out in the campaign for the use of low carbon method of energy

