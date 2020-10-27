Crude oil sale: 49 firms screened out of ongoing contracts

Forty nine firms have already been screened out of the race for Nigeria’s 2020/2022 crude oil sale contracts as the deals hot up. Over 339 companies were earlier unveiled by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to have submitted bids for the contracts. New Telegraph gathered at the weekend that 49 of the firms fell off as the race intensified.

Parts of the conditions to be satisfied by the bidders, according to the NNPC, were for the bidders to demonstrate minimum annual turnover of $500 million (or the naira equivalent) and net worth of not less than $250 million (or the naira equivalent) for the financial year ending of 2019. A source close to the deal told this newspaper that over 200 others (firms) have also agreed to collaborations among them, which “will soon made them form different consortia based on their different areas of strengths.”

Only about 50 of the total number appeared to have the capacity to stand alone for the bid, he added. Some of them, according to a bid papers sighted by this newspaper, which were submitted electronically on the NIPEX portal, include Vitol SA and MRS. Last month, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) invited “interested and credible companies” to participate in the open tender.

It described credible companies as those that are either bona fide end users that own a refinery and/or retail outlet or possesses a refinery that can process Nigerian crude oil grades. Other categories include government-to-government arrangement with high energy consuming countries, internationally established and globally recognised large volume crude oil traders as well as indigenous Nigerian companies engaged in Nigerian oil and gas downstream business activities. Declaring the bid process closed during the event which was partly virtual and partly physical, the NNPC team led by its Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye , said the transparency and credibility of the process was of paramount importance.

The corporation stated that it would ensure that the best emerges in the entire process, stating that it will adhere with the public procurement act and other relevant laws in coming up with the final winners.

“We guarantee all applicants that the evaluation process shall meet all due processes and all requirements and we are looking forward to the best emerging to lift Nigerian crude oil amid the current economic realities.

“We assure you of transparency in this process,” the corporation stated. It added that the 2020 crude oil contracts for the sale and purchase of Nigerian crude oil would enlist reputable and highly capable international and indigenous companies that will guarantee market placement at optimum value for Nigerian oil. “This is the only process through which off-takers intending to purchase crude oil from Nigeria are selected.

“All relevant documents have been endorsed by relevant agencies. Our commitment is to utmost accountability,” the corporation stressed. As part of the process, the corporation picked Vitol SA and MRS, Nigeria to confirm the accuracy of their bids which were entered electronically on the NIPEX portal. Some other conditions to be satisfied by the bidders, according to the NNPC were that the bidders must demonstrate minimum annual turnover of $500 million (or the naira equivalent) and net worth of not less than $250 million (or the naira equivalent) for the financial year ending of 2019.

