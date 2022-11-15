Crude Oil Theft: Ship, 26 other suspects risk life imprisonment – FG

The Federal Government has informed that a vessel that entered the nation’s maritime environment on August 7 “without any form of authorization” and 26 other suspects standing trial before a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, risk life imprisonment upon conviction.

New Telegraph reports that a very large crude oil carrier (VLCC), known as MT Heroic Idun, was alleged to have entered the “Total Safe Anchorage operated (by) Akpo Field”, in breach of existing maritime laws and conventions.

According to the Nigerian Navy, the vessel with overall length of 336-metres has the capacity of conveying three million barrels of crude oil.

Speaking at a joint press briefing at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja Tuesday, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Nkiruka Jones-Nebo, disclosed that “an action has been filed, and the 27 defendants have been arraigned”, even as she added that “17 of them were arraigned yesterday (Monday), and 10 of them were arraigned this morning (Tuesday) before the Federal High Court.

“The court has already remanded them to be on board the ship for obvious reasons and to be supervised by the Navy”.

