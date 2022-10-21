Crude Oil Theft: Who are the thieves?

F or long, Nigeria’s crude oil has been the object of international criminal predation. The crude oil thieves who seemed to enjoy mysterious protection and cooperation from both security agencies and senior government officials in Nigeria have prevented the nation from meeting her crude oil supply quota as allocated by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, for a long period of time.

Consequently, Nigeria’s revenue profile has nosedived to the point that the country has become bankrupt. Nigeria has continued to operate budget deficits and to depend on borrowings to fund her budgets. This has grown Nigeria’s debt profile beyond imaginations and crippled the nation’s economy.

Weeks after the former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, alleged that it was impossible for crude oil to be stolen without the consent and collaboration of both security agencies, especially the Navy, and Nigerian government officials, Nigerians have been treated to startling discoveries of 58 illegal crude oil pipelines attached to major crude oil export trunk lines as well as the arrest of a vessel loaded with stolen crude oil by a combined team of marine surveillance operatives from a private security outfit, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and Nigerian security agencies! Most of the illegal pipelines were allegedly discovered along the Forcados export trunk line belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Corporation, SPDC, and Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, NAOC. Like Mr. Peter Obi suggested in his analytical allegation, the nature of the crude oil theft discoveries show that it was really impossible to execute the crimes without the collaboration of security agencies and senior government officials. The illegal pipelines were about 58 in number.

How on earth was it possible for that number of illegal pipelines to be attached to crude oil export trunk lines without any security officers seeing those constructing the attachments? Are the criminals invisible? Assuming without conceding that the criminals were invisible, were the equipment they used in the constructions invisible and soundproof ?

Where were the security men usually posted to the Niger Delta trunk lines to prevent crude oil bunkering? In Ogulaha, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State the point from which crude oil thieves load stolen crude oil into their vessels is said to be metres away from a military security post! So far, nobody has been held responsible for that magnitude of crude oil theft which has been unanimously adjudged by the media, security agents, stakeholders in the oil sector and ordinary Nigerians as highly “organised”.

That security agencies and Federal Government officials do not seem to be interested in unravelling the criminals behind the theft of Nigeria’s crude oil is a pointer to the existence of an impervious cover-up for the simple reason that high-profile security officials and public office holders might be involved.

The handling of the major exhibit of the crude oil theft which is the vessel loaded with stolen crude oil compel discerning minds to impute a plan to cover up some superior interests that were involved in the high profile criminal act to the security operatives.

That vessel could have undeniably served as a big lead to the identification and arrest of the persons behind the crude oil theft. The hurried destruction of the vessel and its contents by burning was as unreasonable as it was unprofessional.

In sane climes, the stolen crude oil in that vessel would have been saved and transferred into another lawful vessel for proper utilization while the search for the perpetrators of the crime would have started from the search for the owner of the vessel, its entrance route, and the security operatives who approved its ingress as well as the security men on duty during its voyage into Nigeria’s territorial waters. By the hurried incineration of the vessel and its contents, Nigeria lost both the economic value of the stolen crude oil and the evidence that could have led to the unravelling of the criminals.

I have listened to arguments of concerned Nigerian citizens calling for severe sanctions against the security chiefs who approved the irrational destruction of the vessel; and I make bold to say that I am unable to fault the arguments. Those who authorised the burning of the stolen crude oil-bearing vessel should be investigated for what passes as a great disservice to their fatherland.

All the security men who have been on pipeline surveillance duty in the creeks since the last quarter of the year 2022 should be made to explain their roles in the brazen theft of the country’s crude oil, while closed circuit television cameras should, as a matter of urgency, be installed along the pipeline routes to monitor not just the pipes but also all the activities that go on around the pipeline areas and in the crude oil loading bays. Unscheduled aerial surveillance of the pipelines including the pipes pumping crude oil to the local refineries should be put in place. Without these, the crude oil thieves who are apparently on recess will regroup in a short while to commence their high-profile crimes and run Nigeria totally down.

