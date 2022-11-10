Crude Theft: Equatorial Guinea hands over rogue vessels to Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy has said that the Equatorial Guinea authorities have handed over a rogue vessel, MT Heroic Idun, which entered the Nigerian waters on August 8 without authorisation, to it. Director of Informa-tion (DINFO) at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja, Commodore Kayode Ayo- Vaughan, made the disclosure in a statement sent to New Telegraph last night. With the hand over, the Nigerian Navy is now set to prosecute the vessel and its owners, Messrs. Idun Maritime Ltd, with Messrs Inchcape Shipping as its agent in Nigeria, and OSM Ship Management AS as the vessel manage Commodore Ayo- Vaughan recalled that, “the vessel entered Nigerian waters, specifically the Akpo Oilfield, deep offshore Bonny, a joint venture operated by Total Energies EP, to load crude oil at about midnight on 7th August 2022.”

According to the DINFO: “The vessel was duly accosted by a Nigerian Navy ship on patrol on 8th August 2022 (shortly after midnight) for not having due NNPC approval and naval clearance. The vessel entered Nigerian waters, specifically the Akpo Oilfield, deep offshore Bonny, a joint venture operated by Total Energies EP, to load crude oil at about midnight on 7th August 2022. “The vessel was duly accosted by a Nigerian Navy (NN) ship on patrol on 8th August 2022 (shortly after midnight) for not having due NNPC approval and naval clearance.

“It must be pointed out that at the time it was accosted, it had not lifted any crude oil from the oilfield, and it also subsequently did not lift any Nigerian oil. “It however stands accused of breaking the laws of Nigeria in other ways (see below).”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...