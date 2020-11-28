Cruise industry to lose $19.6 billion in revenue due to COVID-19

A recent data report has shown that the entire cruise industry is expected to lose $19.6 billion in revenue due to COV ID – 19 impact on travel, a 71% plunge year-over-year. This is according to a report by Eturbonews.com After a massive outbreak on board of the Diamond Princess, the entire cruise industry was negatively associated with the pandemic. A total of 712 people were infected with COV ID-19 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, one-quarter of all passengers aboard.

A large number of vessels reporting positive cases on board in the following months have led industry critics to call cruise ships “floating Petri dishes,” causing massive drops in sales and revenues of the companies operating in this market. In 2017, the entire cruise industry generated $23.7 billion in revenue, revealed the Statista data. Over the next 12 months, this figure jumped to $25.8 billion and continued rising.

Statistics shows the global cruise market’s revenues hit $27.4 billion in 2019, a 15% jump in three years. However, COV ID-19 triggered the worst market contraction in history, with cruise line revenues plummeting by almost $20 billion in a year.

The Statista data indicates it will take years for the cruise industry to recover from the effects of the COV ID-19 pandemic. In 2021, revenues are projected to grow by 116% year – on – year to $16.8 billion, almost $7 billion below 2017 levels. The year 2023 is forecast to witness $27.4 billion in sales revenues, still $100 million less than in 2019.

By the end of 2025, cruise line revenues are expected to rise to $33.7 billion. The United States, as the world’s largest cruise industry, is expected to lose almost $10 billion in revenue due to the pandemic, with revenues falling by 71.3% year – on – year to $3.8 billion in 2020. Revenues of the German cruise line market, the secondlargest globally, are expected to plunge to $797 million, compared to $2.8 billion last year.

The United Kingdom cruise companies are forecast to generate $668 million in revenue in 2020, a 72.6% drop in a year. Chinese and Canadian markets follow, with $537 million and $284 million in revenue, respectively. Besides substantial financial losses, COV ID – 19 also caused considerable drops in the number of cruise line users.

Three years ago, the number of people choosing cruise lines for their vacations amounted to almost 26.1 million worldwide. By the end of 2019, this figure rose to over 29 million. Statista estimates the number of users in the cruises segment to plunge by 72% year – on – year to eight million in 2020 and to remain under 2019 levels in the next four years.

Like this: Like Loading...