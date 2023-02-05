Cry for change (1)

If you have ever asked yourself, “why do I cry so much? You definitely not alone. Whether it’s over a breakup, a disappointing review at work, or the loss of a loved one, shedding tear in many occasions or atime is a normal aspect of life. “Crying is an excellent way of releasing emotions”, Dr. Gail Saltz, associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital weill-cornell, School of Medicine, tells woman’s day. Though crying helps you process your emotions, not everyone cope the same way, and you maybe wandering why some people cry so easily while others don’t. :Crying helps you recover from grief and pains Grieving is a process.

It involves periods of sorrow, numbness, guilt and anger. Crying is particularly important during periods of grieving. It may even help you process and accept the loss of a loved one. Note: Everyone goes through the grieving process in differents ways. If you find that your crying is extreme or starting to interfere with your everyday life, it might be a good idea to check in with your doctor. BRETHREN, throughout history, believers have cried out to God in times of distress.

Sometimes after years of praying, a single cry brings directions or deliverance instantly. Many have wondered why there are such powerful results from simply crying out to God, yet the promise is clear. ” Call upon me in the day of trouble; I will deliver thee, and thou shall glorify me” (Psalm 50:15). Throughout scripture, believers are instructed to cry out to God in times of trouble. Here are a few examples:

“Call unto me and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not”(Jeremiah 33:3).

“The righteous cry, and the Lord heareth, and delivereth them out of all their troubles”(Psalm 34:17). “When I cry unto thee,then shall mine enemies turn back; this I know, for God is for me”(Psalm 56:9). HERE THIS: The following Hebrew and Greek words, their definitions, and the descriptions of how they are used in scripture gives a clear pictures of what it means to cry out.

A cry of deep distress: Zaaq (Hebrew) God “didst see the afflictions of our fathers in Egypt and heardest their cry by the red sea… and…didst divide the see before them, so that they went through the midst of the sea on the dry land” (Nehemiah 9:9-11). To cry out for help: When the Israelites could not find fresh water in the wilderness, moses ” cried unto the Lord; and the Lord hears them… May the Lord God Almighty hear your crying and deliver you in the name of Jesus . BRETHREN, Do not let your heart be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me.



God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. My flesh and my heart may fail, But God is the strength of my heart and portion forever. Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land and cultivate faithfulness. It’s always easy to trust God when things are going good, but how about when we are going through trials? On your Christian walk of faith you will go through some bumps, but it builds you.

