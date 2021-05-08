Travel & Tourism

Cry releases bottled up emotional, physical stress

Few years ago, before I changed my business model, my greatest challenge was staffing. So I decided to do the work alone and that meant juggling business with other personal commitments. It was quite stressful but relief came when my foreign therapists landed.
So, immediately we re-opened, I was the first to get a massage. It was that day I first experienced physical and emotional release in my life. I found myself tearing up even though I was not in pain during the session. Soothing tears were running down my cheeks.

It was so surreal and indescribable. I didn’t fully understand the experience till I took up a couple of Yale’s Certificate courses on Psychology and Science of Wellbeing later that year. It was then I realised that I had experienced a combination of physical and emotional release. I was indeed tired physically and traumatised emotionally but it took a great massage to realise and release it all. You see, we are called The Wellness Centre for a reason. Come experience us.

*Yinka Opaleye, is of O’ Place Wellness Centre, Lekki, Lagos

World’s top 10 sustainable places to stay

Travel is not just about seeing the wonders of the earth but understanding our impact upon it. With increasing frequency, people are looking to make the shift from “tourist” to “conscious traveller” by finding ways to maximise positive impacts on the locations they visit. Making thoughtful choices about how, when, and where you go on […]
Radisson Hotel Group to add 10 hotels annually to its Africa portfolio, Rankoussi

Ramsay Rankoussi, who recently was appointed as the head of development, Africa region by Radisson Hotel Group spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his plans for expanding the group’s presence in the region Attraction for Radisson Hotel Group Ramsay Rankoussi, with over a decade experience as an hotelier in Africa and Middle East market, joined […]
The Envoy Hotel Abuja envisions new beginning

At The Envoy Hotel Abuja, the sight of the management is on a new beginning even as its looks to closing the year on a high note. The General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, is excited by the feat that the hotel has notched despite the challenges of COVID – 19. He expressed gratitude […]

