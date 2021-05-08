Cry releases bottled up emotional, physical stress

Few years ago, before I changed my business model, my greatest challenge was staffing. So I decided to do the work alone and that meant juggling business with other personal commitments. It was quite stressful but relief came when my foreign therapists landed.

So, immediately we re-opened, I was the first to get a massage. It was that day I first experienced physical and emotional release in my life. I found myself tearing up even though I was not in pain during the session. Soothing tears were running down my cheeks.

It was so surreal and indescribable. I didn’t fully understand the experience till I took up a couple of Yale’s Certificate courses on Psychology and Science of Wellbeing later that year. It was then I realised that I had experienced a combination of physical and emotional release. I was indeed tired physically and traumatised emotionally but it took a great massage to realise and release it all. You see, we are called The Wellness Centre for a reason. Come experience us.

*Yinka Opaleye, is of O’ Place Wellness Centre, Lekki, Lagos

