Business

Crypto exchange Poloniex to pay $10.4m for charges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that Poloniex has agreed to pay roughly $10.4 million to settle charges of operating as an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange.

 

The U.S. regulator said Poloniex agreed to settle without admitting or denying the charges.

 

Launched in 2014, Poloniex was acquired in 2018 by Circle, a payments and digital currency firm whose backers include Goldman Sachs Group Inc.  Circle announced last month it plans to go public later this year through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Concord Acquisition Corp in a deal that would value the crypto firm at $4.5 billion.

 

In Monday’s order, the SEC said from July 2017 through November 2019, Poloniex operated a Web-based global trading platform that “facilitated buying and selling digital assets, including digital assets that were investment contracts and therefore securities.”

 

That trading platform was available to U.S. investors as well. The SEC said despite operating its trading platform, Poloniex did not register as a national securities exchange with regulators.

 

“Poloniex chose increased profits over compliance with the federal securities laws by including digital asset securities on its unregistered exchange,” said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC enforcement division’s cyber unit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Eying a shale rebound, Liberty Oilfield strikes deal with Schlumberger

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liberty Oilfield Services’ acquisition of Schlumberger’s shale fracking business will make it the third-largest oilfield services firm by North American revenue, nudging out Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N) in a bet on a shale rebound. Denver-based Liberty Oilfield (LBRT.N) on Tuesday agreed to swap a 37% stake in the company in exchange for Schlumberger’s North […]
Business

Custodian Investment grows PBT to N7.3bnworth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Custodian Investment Plc, one of the leading non-bank financial institutions quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with investments in life and non-life insurance, pension fund administration, trusteeship and property holding businesses, has announced its result for the nine months period ended 30th September 2020.   Despite the challenging operating environment, the group’s profit before […]
Business

Infrastructure: ‘Nigeria’s logistics, transport sectors in N2trn deficit’

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

A United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) and World Bank Consultant, Professor Kayode Oyesiku, has said that the transport and logistics sectors of the Nigerian economy is currently in huge deficit of N2 trillion with regard to infrastructure due to government’s neglect and poor policies.   Also, he noted that anti-business government policies, poor road network […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica