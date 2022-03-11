News

CRYPTO TRADERS ARE NOT FRAUDSTERS- PASSY

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on CRYPTO TRADERS ARE NOT FRAUDSTERS- PASSY

Offor Paschal Chineme popularly known as Passy who was born on the 28 July 2000 and also the CEO of Passyxchange.

An e-commerce company that deals with buying crypto currency and giftcards in an interview stated his displeasure to the fact that most people think crypto traders are fraudsters “I have never cheated anyone home or abroad, neither do I pose as something I’m not, not everybody that makes money online are fraudsters, not everyone must do the same thing or even own a physical business.

 

They are a lot of opportunities online, Infact even most physical business do more online than offline, we have the Metaverse, NFTs, YouTube channels even being an influencer.

 

We’re in the 21st century for crying out loud. And should focus on also getting advanced as the world also is”

 

Follow Us on our website and social media handle:

Passyxchange

PassyxchangeIG

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Igala wants Middle Belt ‘excised’ from Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…demands constitutional amendments to halt ethnic agitations   The Igala ethnic group has expressed displeasure over the current political arrangement in the country and called for excision of the North-Central from the North as a catalyst for development.   The group urged the people of North-Central to evolve a new political identity and become a […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Sallah: ACF asks FG to save Nigerians from bandits, kidnappers

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday asked the Federal Government to protect Nigerians from bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and terrorists, saying their activities could cause food crisis in the country. In a statement by its National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, the body expressed its disappointment that Nigerians are celebrating Sallah with mixed feelings following the […]
News

Court blocks Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has granted an interim mareva injunction directing 20 commercial banks to block the accounts of oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd, in a bid to recover the cash value of more than 16 million barrels of crude oil allegedly diverted from AITEO […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica