CRYPTO TRADERS ARE NOT FRAUDSTERS- PASSY

Offor Paschal Chineme popularly known as Passy who was born on the 28 July 2000 and also the CEO of Passyxchange.

An e-commerce company that deals with buying crypto currency and giftcards in an interview stated his displeasure to the fact that most people think crypto traders are fraudsters “I have never cheated anyone home or abroad, neither do I pose as something I’m not, not everybody that makes money online are fraudsters, not everyone must do the same thing or even own a physical business.

They are a lot of opportunities online, Infact even most physical business do more online than offline, we have the Metaverse, NFTs, YouTube channels even being an influencer.

We’re in the 21st century for crying out loud. And should focus on also getting advanced as the world also is”

