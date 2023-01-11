Business

Crypto wallet market to hit $48.27bn by 2030

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The cryptocurrency wallet market will reach $48.27 billion by 2030, according to research from Researchand- Markets.com. In a new report, the firm also predicted that the cryptocurrency wallet market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.4 per cent during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. With crypto wallets, users can send, store or receive cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Analysts note that the crisis COVID-19 caused a boost in the market as users turned to cryptocurrency in uncertain times. Also, the growth of Web 3.0 and the metaverse is expected to drive more demand in the future.

 

