Crypto wallet market to hit $48.27bn by 2030

The cryptocurrency wallet market will reach $48.27 billion by 2030, according to research from Researchand- Markets.com. In a new report, the firm also predicted that the cryptocurrency wallet market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.4 per cent during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. With crypto wallets, users can send, store or receive cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Analysts note that the crisis COVID-19 caused a boost in the market as users turned to cryptocurrency in uncertain times. Also, the growth of Web 3.0 and the metaverse is expected to drive more demand in the future.
When CBN laces import policy with stringent conditions
After much criticism, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that importers who chose to use third party agents must provide the details of the agents, including three-year audited financial statement of the buying company, before they can access foreign exchange under a third party, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Moves by the Central Bank of […]
NSE celebrates Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede
Ex-official national Council, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, was hosted to a digital closing gong ceremony in celebration of his years of meritorious service and contributions to the growth of the NSE yesterday. With the successful completion of demutualisation, the NSE has transitioned from a member-owned company to a company owned by […]
Africa Re, IFC put smiles on African farmers’ faces
Africa-Re’s partnership with IFC (a member of the world bank group) in March 2019 is strategic and symbolic, as this has put smiles on the faces of African farmers who had faced losses of different magnitudes in their businesses. The partnership aims at providing technical support to insurance companies for their agricultural line by using […]
