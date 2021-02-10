Cryptocurrencies: Safeguarding financial stability with clampdown

Despite the furore it raised in some quarters, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive to financial and non-bank financial institutions in the country, last Friday, to identify and immediately close the accounts of individuals and firms transacting in, or operating crypto currency exchanges, would help to safe guard financial stability, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

‘Funny business’ Highly respected former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and current President, European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde, made headlines a few weeks ago, when at a Reuters conference, she called for global regulation of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, stating that the digital currency had been used for money laundering activities in some instances and that any loopholes needed to be closed.

Lagarde was quoted by Reuters as saying that “(Bitcoin) is a highly speculative asset, which has conducted some funny business and some interesting and totally reprehensible money laundering activity.”

She added that “there has to be regulation. This has to be applied and agreed upon … at a global level because if there is an escape that escape will be used.” According to the news agency, although the ECB President did not provide specific examples of money laundering cases associated with cryptocurrency transactions, she said she was aware there had been criminal investigations into illegal activity.

As Reuters noted in the report, Lagarde’s remarks indicated she had joined a number of regulators from across the world in calling for implementing global rules for cryptocurrencies.

Price volatility Indeed, around the same period, speaking during an online forum hosted by the World Economic Forum, the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, stated that the extreme price volatility of cryptocurrencies was one of the biggest flaws of these types of digital currencies, adding that this flaw makes it impossible for them to be used as a lasting means of payment.

He said: “Have we landed on what I would call the design, governance and arrangements for what I might call a lasting digital currency? No, I don’t think we’re there yet, honestly. I don’t think cryptocurrencies as originally formulated are it.”

Clearly, Mr. Bailey was justified to be wary of cryptocurrencies on grounds of extreme price volatility because Bitcoin, for instance, hit a record high of $42,000 per unit on January 8, 2021, and sank as low as $28,800 about two weeks later.

Taking a tough stance Given the foregoing, the circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Friday, in which it directed deposit money banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions(NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions(OFIs) to identify individuals and firms transacting in, or operating crypto currency exchanges within their systems and ensure that the accounts are closed immediately, ought not to have raised the number of eyebrows that it did, with some commentators even warning that the move would worsen unemployment and lower investor confidence.

In fact, as the apex bank pointed out in the press release it issued on Sunday night, last Friday’s circular did not place any new restrictions on cryptocurrencies, given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through its two earlier circulars dated January 12, 2017 and February 27, 2018, not to use, hold, trade and/ or transact in cryptocurrencies.

Justifications Still, for the benefit of members of the public, the CBN ensured that the press release provided a comprehensive justification for its tough stance on cryptocurrencies.

It stated: “First, in light of the fact that they are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities, their use in Nigeria goes against the key mandates of the CBN, as enshrined in the CBN Act (2007), as the issuer of legal tender in Nigeria. In effect, the use of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria is a direct contravention of existing law. It is also important to highlight that there is a critical difference between a central bank issued Digital Currency and cryptocurrencies.

As the names imply, while Central Banks can issue Digital Currencies, cryptocurrencies are issued by unknown and unregulated entities. “Second, the very name and nature of ‘cryptocurrencies’ suggests that its patrons and users value anonymity, obscurity, and concealment.

The question that one may need to ask therefore is, why any entity would disguise its transactions if they were legal. It is on the basis of this opacity that cryptocurrencies have become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities including money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion.

“Indeed, many banks and investors who place a high value on reputation have been turned off from cryptocurrencies because of the damaging effects of the widespread use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. In fact, the role of cryptocurrencies in the purchase of hard and illegal drugs on the darknet website called “Silk Road” is well known.

They have also been recent reports that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance terror plots further damaging its image as a legitimate means of exchange.

“More also, repeated and recent evidence now suggests that some cryptocurrencies have become more widely used as speculative assets rather than as means of payment, thus explaining the significant volatility and variability in their prices. Because the total number of Bitcoins that would ever be issued is fixed (only 21 million will ever be created), new issuances are predetermined at a gradually decelerating pace.

This limited supply has created a perverse incentive that encourages users to stockpile them in the hope that their prices rise. Unfortunately, with a conglomeration of desperate, disparate, and unregulated actors comes unprecedented price volatility that has threatened many sophisticated financial systems. In fact, the price of ether, one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world, fell from $320 to $0.10 in June 2017.

The price of Bitcoins has also suffered similar volatilities.” However, a source close to the CBN told New Telegraph that apart from the valid reasons that the apex bank already had for not giving its approval to cryptocurrency transactions, the hijack of the customer data base of one of the country’s commercial banks by a cyber-criminal cartel, which demanded ransoms in Bitcoins before it would release the database, also helped to push the regulator into taking the action that it took last Friday.

The source noted that as the apex regulator of the financial system, the CBN would be failing in its responsibilities if it did take steps to address the risks of allowing unregulated actors to use the platforms of institutions it regulates to facilitate illegal transactions.

The source said: “Since Bitcoin addresses are pseudonymous, it was not possible to trace the cyber-criminal that hijacked the commercial bank’s customer database.

The CBN cannot fold its arms and see cryptocurrency destroy the entire banking system with all the terrible consequences of banking crisis and bailouts. Turkey had also banned Bitcoin because it was becoming a channel for money laundering on an unimaginable scale.”

The source, who noted that the CBN was not against the use of cryptocurrencies and had not banned any individual from using them, said the regulator, like many other major central banks around the globe, was only being cautious about the use of Bitcoins in the country because of the threats its usage posed to the financial system.

“So, if any Nigerian wants to deal in digital currencies, bitcoin, or whatever, such person is free to do so, only that there is no platform for a cryptocurrency payment system. Accordingly, such a person could as well go to wherever such platform is legalised since the bitcoin market is virtual 24/7,” the source stated.

Stressing that no central bank in the world would stand idly by and not address threats to the financial system it regulates, the source said investigations revealed that cryptocurrencies had been used for laundering illicit funds, defrauding unsuspecting investors, scams and monetising ransomware.

The source pointed out that the concerns over cryptocurrencies recently prompted central banks prompted to float the idea of issuing digital currencies, which would allow holders to make payments via the internet and offline, in a direct move to fend off threats of other existing means of electronic payment such as digital wallets, online banks or cryptocurrencies, which are risk-prone due to their speculative nature

