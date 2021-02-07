News Top Stories

Cryptocurrency ban not good for economy –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wants the Federal Government to revise the ban on crytocurrency. Atiku, who was reacting to the order by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, said what Nigeria needs now is how to open up the economy and create jobs for the unemployed.

 

“The number one challenge facing Nigeria is youth unemployment. In fact, it is not a challenge, it is an emergency. It affects our economy, and is exacerbating insecurity in the nation,” the former vice president noted. In a statement on Saturday, Atiku said the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that foreign capital inflow into Nigeria is at a four year low, from $23.9 billion in 2019, to just $9.68 billion in 2020.

 

“Already, the nation suffered severe economic losses from the border closure, and the effects of the #COVID19 pandemic,” he said.

 

He stated that this was the wrong time for government to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into the country. Instead of the ban, Atiku said what government ought to do is regulate the bitcoin subsector and prevent any abuse that may be inimical to national security.

 

“That may be a better option, than an outright shutdown.

 

“There is already immense economic pressure on our youths. It must be the job of the government, therefore, to reduce that pressure, rather than adding to it. “We must create jobs in Nigeria. We must expand the economy. We must remove every impediment towards investments. We owe the Nigerian people that much,” he advised

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ilorin Emir inaugurates Central Mosque library

Posted on Author Our Reporters

THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has inaugurated the ultramodern library of the Ilorin Juma’at Central Mosque, Ilorin, Kwara State. The library comprises conventional and e-library sections. Speaking at a brief ceremony, conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Sulu-Gambari expressed delight over the building of the library within the central mosque complex. The Emir, […]
News

Akeredolu to Jegede: Wait till 2032 to become Ondo gov

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday came hard on standard-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, saying he was not yet ripe for the exalted post of the state’s chief executive, urging him to shelve hisgovernorshipambition untill 2032.   According to Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]
News

2023: PDP BoT wants united, stronger party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for unity among party members ahead the 2023 general election. The board met in Abuja on Wednesday to review the activities in the party. BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, in a statement at the end of the meeting, said the board welcomes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica