Cryptocurrency co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 30

The co-founder of a cryptocurrency company has died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 30.

Tiantian Kullander, who co-founded the Hong Kong-digital asset company Amber Group, passed away in his sleep, a spokesman for his firm said.

The father-of-one, named in Forbes’ prestigious 30-under-30 list in 2019, died ‘unexpectedly’ on November 23. No further details were provided surrounding the cause of death.

The Amber Group described Kullander – fondly known as ‘TT’ by friends and colleagues – as ‘instrumental to the founding of Amber and a pillar of our success’.

‘He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity,’ the company said in a statement.

‘TT was a respected thought leader and widely recognised as a pioneer for the industry. His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals,’ the firm added.

Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader, founded the Amber Group in 2017.

The company was valued at $3 billion (£2.4 billion) in recent months.

The firm added in their statement: ‘TT was a devoted husband, a loving father and a fierce friend. His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

‘He is survived by his wife and their beloved son. We kindly request that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.’

*Courtesy: dailymail.co.uk

 

