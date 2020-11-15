Cryptocurrency customers to enjoy best rates with Cordial Exchange

Nigerians into cryptocurrency trading have something to be excited about as Cordial Exchange, a safe and reliable cryptocurrency platform with outstanding exchange rates have officially launched in Africa.

Cordial Exchange is a licensed Nigerian firm that enables the buying and selling of Bitcoin, Giftcards and convenient exchange of foreign currencies with customers who have Payoneer and Perfect money wallets.

Speaking at an interactive session with the press during the launch recently, Business Manager of Cordial Exchange, David Adeleke, said “We are excited to come on board to fill in the gaps in the modus operandi of the cryptocurrency business and management in Africa.

Cordial exchange is here to enlighten everyone and help them see cryptocurrency as less of a foreign concept.” Adeleke further affirmed confidence in the Cordial Exchange brand by saying “When you visit the website, the first word you see is “WOW” we say that with so much confidence because we know what we offer to the public; our exchange rate, customer support system, security and speed at delivery are second to none.

Our trendy platform serves as a hub for our esteemed clients to receive every relevant information and concept they feel they might lack with respect to owning and exploring Bitcoin, amongst other services.

We have flexible wallets in place ready for all our users for easy transactions, and an all-round customer support system that will assist them if they need assistance.”

In current trends of the Cryptocurrency trading, Bitcoin is not only an edge against asset inflation but also serves as the first true and possibly “dominant digital monetary network.”

Cordial Exchange seems like the go to cryptocurrency platform that is here to stay. They have identified themselves to be more than a brand, but creators of opportunities, and problem solvers.

