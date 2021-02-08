Cryptocurrency: How cyber-criminals’ activities triggered CBN’s clampdown

Hijack of the customer data base of one of the country’s commercial banks by a cybercriminal cartel, which demanded ransoms in bitcoins before it would release the database, played a major role in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to order the immediate closure of the accounts of individuals and firms transacting in, or operating crypto currency exchanges, New Telegraph has learnt.

Authoritative sources close to the CBN said yesterday that as the apex regulator of the financial system, the bank would be failing in its responsibilities if it did not take steps to address the risks of allowing unregulated actors to use the platforms of institutions it regulates to facilitate illegal transactions.

Citing an earlier circular it issued in January 2017, in which it warned financial institutions and members of the public on the risks associated with transactions in crypto currency, the apex bank, in a new circular posted on its website last Friday, directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions(NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions(OFIs), to identify individuals and firms transacting in, or operating crypto currency exchanges within their systems and ensure that the accounts are closed immediately.

Although the move has been met with criticism in some quarters, with some commentators warning that it would worsen unemployment and lower investors’ confidence, a source told New Telegraph that the CBN had to step up measures to safeguard the financial system given the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Referring to the hijack of the commercial bank’s customer database by cybercriminals, the source said: “Bitcoin and other variants of digital currencies are not only unregulated the world over, but they are now used as weapons by cyber criminals.

The last time cyber criminals hijacked the customer data base of one of Nigerian banks, they demanded ransoms in bitcoin before they released the database. And since bitcoin addresses are psedonymous, it is not possible to trace them.

“The CBN cannot fold its arms and see cryptocurrency destroy the entire banking system with all the terrible consequences of banking crisis and bailouts. Turkey had also banned bitcoin because it was becoming a channel for money laundering on an unimaginable scale.”

The source, who noted that the CBN was not against the use of cryptocurrencies and had not banned any individual from using them, said the regulator, like many other major central banks around the globe, was only being cautious about the use of bitcoins in the country because of the threats its usage posed to the financial system.

“So, if any Nigerian wants to deal in digital currencies, bitcoin, or whatever, such person is free to do so, only that there is no platform for a cryptocurrency payment system. Accordingly, such a person could as well go to wherever such platform is legalised since the bitcoin market is virtual 24/7,” the source stated.

Stressing that no central bank in the world would stand idly by and not address threats to the financial system it regulates, the source said investigations revealed that cryptocurrencies had been used for laundering illicit funds, defrauding unsuspecting investors, scams and monetizing ransomware.

The source pointed out that the concerns over cryptocurrencies recently prompted central banks to float the idea of issuing digital currencies, which would allow holders to make payments via the internet and offline, in a direct move to fend off threats of other existing means of electronic payment such as digital wallets, online banks or cryptocurrencies, which are risk-prone due to their speculative nature.

Examples of countries that have proposed, or are planning to introduce digital currencies, according to the source, include, Sweden, China, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

New Telegraph source reiterated the need for Nigerians to be cautious in transacting in cryptocurrencies since they are highly volatile and not regulated by any central bank in the world or insured by the government of any major economy. Besides, the source noted that the naira remains the only legal tender recognized in the Nigerian financial system by the CBN Act (2007) as amended.

Thus, “allowing crypto currency traders, who were unregulated, to continue to utilize the platforms of institutions regulated by the CBN would be tantamount to the bank abdicating its regulatory role of ensuring monetary and price stability as well as promoting a sound financial system,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...