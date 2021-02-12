Business

Cryptocurrency: Senate summons Emefiele, Yuguda

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Following the public outcry greeting the Federal Government ban on cryptocurrency transactions in the country, the Senate, yesterday, summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the Director- General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, to offer explanations for the action.

The upper chamber made the resolution, following the adoption of a motion at plenary on CBN’s decision to stop financial institutions from transacting in cryptocurrencies. The motion, entitled, “CBN’s decision to stop Financial Institutions from transacting in crypto currencies and Matters arising therefrom,” was sponsored by Senator Gyang Istifanus (PDP, Plateau North), and cosponsored by Senator Abiru Adetokumbo (APC, Lagos). In his presentation, Gyang said that the directive of CBN to financial institutions was a follow up of its earlier directives in January 2017 and Feb 2018, which forbade banks from using, holding and trading in crypto currencies.

He said that the decision of the CBN was said to have been predicated on the need to safeguard the economy from adverse effects of crypto currency regime, which is unregulated digital currencies issued by anonymous entities. He, however, said that the CBN’s directive had attracted sharp criticisms from Nigerians and had become a topical subject of national discourse. The politician noted that crypto currency was both an opportunity and a threat, hence, the Senate had a responsibility to ensure that the nation and citizens did not miss out in opportunities that crypto currency offered. He also said that it was the duty of the Senate to mitigate and prevent likely consequential effects on the nation’s economy and security that might result from crypto currency transaction.

In her contribution, Senator Biodun Olujumi (PDP, Ekiti South), said that Nigeria did not create crypto currency and, therefore, could not possibly kill its operation, warning that Nigeria should not exclude herself from global technological developments shaping the world. “We can regulate and manage crypto currency transactions in Nigeria, we can not kill it because some of our youths are working hard and doing great in technology,” she said. Contributing, Senator Bassey Akpan (PDP, Akwa Ibom) said that Nigeria must not shy away from the global technological development, urging that Nigeria should be committed to follow the trend of technology in the world. Also, in his submission, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos) said that the CBN’s ban on crypto currency was tantamount to shying away from its oversight responsibilities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Report: Dollar clampdown risks fuelling parallel marke

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) allout effort to defend the naira by targeting importers and exporters with tougher regulations risks pushing more traders to the parallel market for their dollars, Bloomberg reported yesterday. As a scarcity of foreignexchange worsens in the system the CBN on Tuesday ordered banks to report exporters that fail to […]
Business

Oil prices edge up on hope vaccines will improve fuel demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices rose on Monday, pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand, while an extension of Brexit talks eased jitters on that front for now. Brent crude futures for February rose 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $50.05 a barrel by […]
Business

A tougher turf for energy sector

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

govThe second wave of COVID-19 could lead to a serious oil glut, a situation Nigeria’s oil economy should dread as it moves deep into days of 2021. What can the country do? ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, attempts an answer to the question. “There is a big issue of COVID-19 second wave to contend with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica