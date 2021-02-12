Cryptocurrency: Senate summons Emefiele, Yuguda

Following the public outcry greeting the Federal Government ban on cryptocurrency transactions in the country, the Senate, yesterday, summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the Director- General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, to offer explanations for the action.

The upper chamber made the resolution, following the adoption of a motion at plenary on CBN’s decision to stop financial institutions from transacting in cryptocurrencies. The motion, entitled, “CBN’s decision to stop Financial Institutions from transacting in crypto currencies and Matters arising therefrom,” was sponsored by Senator Gyang Istifanus (PDP, Plateau North), and cosponsored by Senator Abiru Adetokumbo (APC, Lagos). In his presentation, Gyang said that the directive of CBN to financial institutions was a follow up of its earlier directives in January 2017 and Feb 2018, which forbade banks from using, holding and trading in crypto currencies.

He said that the decision of the CBN was said to have been predicated on the need to safeguard the economy from adverse effects of crypto currency regime, which is unregulated digital currencies issued by anonymous entities. He, however, said that the CBN’s directive had attracted sharp criticisms from Nigerians and had become a topical subject of national discourse. The politician noted that crypto currency was both an opportunity and a threat, hence, the Senate had a responsibility to ensure that the nation and citizens did not miss out in opportunities that crypto currency offered. He also said that it was the duty of the Senate to mitigate and prevent likely consequential effects on the nation’s economy and security that might result from crypto currency transaction.

In her contribution, Senator Biodun Olujumi (PDP, Ekiti South), said that Nigeria did not create crypto currency and, therefore, could not possibly kill its operation, warning that Nigeria should not exclude herself from global technological developments shaping the world. “We can regulate and manage crypto currency transactions in Nigeria, we can not kill it because some of our youths are working hard and doing great in technology,” she said. Contributing, Senator Bassey Akpan (PDP, Akwa Ibom) said that Nigeria must not shy away from the global technological development, urging that Nigeria should be committed to follow the trend of technology in the world. Also, in his submission, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos) said that the CBN’s ban on crypto currency was tantamount to shying away from its oversight responsibilities.

