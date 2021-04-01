Cryptocurrency: Tech expert canvasses use of stablecoins

Amidst the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies across the world and the recent restriction imposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), stablecoins have been proposed to serve as the bridge between traditional currencies and cryptocurrencies. Head of Payments Technology and Infrastructure for leading African technology company, SystemSpecs, Mujib Ishola, took this position recently while speaking at the Techpoint Digital Currency Summit, tagged “Building the money of the future,” which held virtually and physically in Lagos.

While noting that stablecoins could be backed by fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies or be algorithmically regulated, he said that stablecoins have the capacity to minimise the risks associated with the instability of cryptocurrencies, while helping digital currencies gain more general acceptance especially for everyday transactions. “The uncertainties that come with price fluctuations of cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum could be disturbing,” said Ishola, enterprise solutions architect and expert on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

He asked attendees to, for instance, imagine their income being paid with a cryptocurrency with all its known fluctuations. “Stablecoins, however, minimise the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies by leveraging rules centred on demand and supply to fix exchange rates and ensure stability,” he added

