Cryptocurrency: We reversed $3m fraudulent deal –NFIU

CBN, ICPC: Ban’ll protect Nigerians

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), yesterday, disclosed how it detected and successfully reversed fraudulent transaction worth $3 million being conducted through cryptocurrency.

Chief Executive Officer of NFIU, Modibbo Haman Tukur, who disclosed this when he appeared before a joint meeting of the Senate Committee on Bank ing, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, ICT and Capital Market, said it worked in concert with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the intervention.

The session was convened to appraise the implications of the recent ban on cryptocurrency operations in Nigeria. In a presentation before the lawmakers, Tukur argued that the ban was an appropriate measure taken by the apex bank because transactions in cryptocurrency were largely speculative, anonymous and untraceable.

“It is also important to highlight that there is a critical difference between a Central Bank issued Digital Currency and cryptocurrencies. As the names imply, while Central Banks can issue Digital Currencies, cryptocurrencies are issued by unknown and unregulated entities.

“The question that one may need to ask therefore is why any entity would disguise its transactions if they were legal. “It is on the basis of this opacity that cryptocurrencies have become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities, including money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion.

“We reversed more than $3 million fraud back to the country with the CBN. The fraud was carried out through cryptocurrency,” he said. Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who was also at the meeting, said the ban had become imperative because cryptocurrency was increasingly being used for money laundering, terrorism financing and other criminal activities.

Emefiele said that the directive to banks to discontinue transactions on cryptocurrency was to protect Nigerians involved in transparent financial transactions. He said cryptocurrency was a currency issued by largely unknown, unregulated elements using computer that are basically encrypted.

The CBN governor said cryptocurrency was a currency issued largely by unknown, unregulated elements using computer that are basically encrypted. According to him, transactions on cryptocurrency were designed to hide information about the deals and the operators, adding that the cruptocurrency model was created out of a thin air.

“Let me state that this decision is in the best interest of every well-meaning Nigerian, who have nothing to hide and is happy to have traceable and transparent dealings in our financial system.

“Cryptocurrency is used to describe the activities of traders in an electronic dark world where transactions are extremely opaque, not visible and not transparent. These are people who deal in transactions that do not want to be trailed.

“The definition of cryptocurrency was scary enough to scare any regulator or Central Banker in any part of the world and that is the reason, virtually all regulators in the world did not recognise it,” he said.

The CBN, Emefiele said, had been studying the development and paying close attention to currencies in that space, since many Nigerians delved into its usage. He said the apex bank knows that a continuation of the transaction significantly threatens the safety and soundness of the nation’s financial system.

“CBN has a major and primary responsibility as a primary regulator to protect activities of actors, bank stakeholders and uninformed actors in the financial system from other actors who may wish to take advantage of their lack or limited knowledge to rip off the uninformed.

And that is the reason we have banned all banks to desist from operating accounts for cryptocurrency dealers in Nigeria. Our business is to protect, to inform and ensure that those who seek protection in a regulated environment receive the protection.

“We have also asked our banking supervision and payment system and our IT department to conduct investigation into the activities of forex exchanges and their major players. “The result of the investigation will lead to better understanding of their activities and will be unveiled to all,” he said.

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said virtual assets and cryptocurrencies were risky for implementation in Nigeria. Owasanoye said that virtual and cryptocurrencies pose serious legal and law enforcement risks for Nigeria.

“The current National Identification Number registration and linking with SIM cards is a pointer to the fact that insurgents, terrorists, kidnappers, bandits, and drug merchants have used the anonymity of unregistered SIM cards to commit their crimes with relative ease.

“Cryptocurrencies guarantees similar anonymity and can easily be used as leverage for terrorist financing and other crimes. With the NIN registration, cryptocurrencies may become an alternative payment platform for kidnappers and this would be impossible for law enforcement to agencies to trace.”

The ICPC boss cited a case study of a current investigation by the commission on money laundering involving several hundreds of millions of naira.

