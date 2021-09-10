Cryptocurrency: ‘We’re bridging knowledge gap

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of House of Olympus Limited, a financial education platform, Victor Adegunloye, has said his company is bridging the knowledge gap around the restriction placed on cryptocurrency transactions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He said people were being taken advantage of following CBN’s restriction and its announcement that it would soon launch its own digital currency. To address the challenge, he said Olympus hosts weekly seminars to educate people on the opportunities while working on creating a tech hub to train Nigerians on financial technology and blockchain applications. He said: “We have trained more than 30,000 people with at least five per cent currently earning anywhere from $100 to $1000 a week. “The Nigerian government, through the CBN, after banning cryptocurrency transactions through licensed banks in July, announced a pilot scheme for creating a new governmentbacked digital currency.

