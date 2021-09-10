Business

Cryptocurrency: ‘We’re bridging knowledge gap

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of House of Olympus Limited, a financial education platform, Victor Adegunloye, has said his company is bridging the knowledge gap around the restriction placed on cryptocurrency transactions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He said people were being taken advantage of following CBN’s restriction and its announcement that it would soon launch its own digital currency. To address the challenge, he said Olympus hosts weekly seminars to educate people on the opportunities while working on creating a tech hub to train Nigerians on financial technology and blockchain applications. He said: “We have trained more than 30,000 people with at least five per cent currently earning anywhere from $100 to $1000 a week. “The Nigerian government, through the CBN, after banning cryptocurrency transactions through licensed banks in July, announced a pilot scheme for creating a new governmentbacked digital currency.

Our Reporters

Business

Naira appreciates to N485/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The naira appreciated against the dollar on the parallel market yesterday, closing at N485 per dollar from N490/$1 on Tuesday, according to traders. Data obtained from “Abokifx,” a website that tracks forex rates on the parallel market, showed that the naira strengthened to N470 per dollar earlier yesterday before closing at N485/$1. Analysts attribute the […]
Business

Sterling Bank partners with StearsData to publish ‘Agric Industry Report 2021’  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sterling Bank Plc, in partnership with StearsData, has released an in-depth report for the agriculture sector in Nigeria. The report titled ‘Agriculture Industry Report 2021’ provides the most up-to-date view of the challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s agriculture sector in a COVID-19 era. The four-part report critically examines the country’s agriculture value chain state, state of […]
Business

Lender reports N461bn revenue in nine months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Ecobank Group has recorded N461.2 billion revenue during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing nine per cent increase against the corresponding period of last year. In its audited report submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, the pan-African bank also recorded a considerable performance in other key financial […]

