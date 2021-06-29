News

Crystal hills Fze launches Wipes and Hand sanitizer

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In solving the challenges of hygiene that comes with the pressure of time and work, Crystal hills Fze launches a variety of products to help address the issues of hygiene and public sanitation.

Crystal hills product are nafdac approved and use world wide, with the product been launched in Nigeria , it will become so easy for people to practice healthy public hygiene.

The products include , Alcoholic Wipes , Anti Bacterial Wipes , Baby wet wipes , single sachet wipes and Sanitizer Spray.

The event is slated for Crystal Hills 11:00am at Fraiser Suites Ball Room , Central Area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ay.com unveils Pass Me Your Love refix with Peruzzi and new label deal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ayoola Johnson popularly known as AY.COM is no stranger to the African music scene. His debut single Pass Me Your Love was released in 2008 and was such a massive hit that it took him on tours to different cities like London, Malaysia, New York, Paris, Sweden to name a few. In 2021, He announced […]
News

An exclusive interview on gaming and social media with social influencer Zhi Ko

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Zhi Ko, known by his online nickname NekozTek, has been a rising social and gaming influencer leveraging platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram to spread positivity and disseminate information to a broad audience. Zhi was kind enough to take some time to answer our questions about his experience and opinions. Greetings Zhi, can you tell […]
News

US orders China to shut Houston consulate in move China calls ‘unprecedented escalation’

Posted on Author Reporter

    The United States has told China to close its consulate in Houston, both countries said on Wednesday, deepening a deterioration in bilateral relations, and a source said Beijing was considering shutting down the U.S. consulate in Wuhan. Washington had “abruptly demanded” closure of the Houston consulate on Tuesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica