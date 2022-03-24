CS-SUNN, others advocate review of Lagos policy on food and nutrition

Participants at a two-day meeting on the domestication of National Committee on Food and Nutrition (NCFN) Terms of Reference and Memo Writing for Nutrition Desk Officers, have called for the review of the Lagos State policy and multi-sectoral plan of action for food and nutrition, saying the plan should commence in earnest.

These are contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the two day programme held in Lagos from March 10 to 11. In the communiqué which was signed by the Secretary, Lagos State Committee on Food and Nutrition, Olubunmi Braheem and Lagos State Nutrition Officer, the participants stated that there was a need for effective implementation of the Lagos State multi-sectoral plan of action for food and nutrition. The meeting which was attended by members of State Committee on Food and Nutrition (SCFN), the Academia, CS-SUNN staff and officers from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, was organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with CS-SUNN.

The meeting was organised to domesticate the NCFN Terms of Reference and build capacity of Nutrition Desk Officers on Memo Writing. Presentations were made by different facilitators from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget and Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The communiqué reads in part: “The representatives of relevant MDAs on SCFN must not be below grade level 14 and must be in the nutrition related department or unit. “There should be improved collaboration among MDAs in implementing nutrition activities.

“A nutrition dashboard that will showcase all nutrition activities from all MDAs should be designed.” Furthermore, the communiqué stated that there should be continuous capacity building on basic nutrition concepts among SCFN members. “Advocacy visits and sensitisation should be made to Conference 57 and to the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs on the need to establish and inaugurate the LG/Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) Committee on Food & Nutrition.

“There is need for a statewide standard format of Memo writing. “Quarterly newsletter of all nutrition activities in all relevant MDAs should be prepared and published by the representative of the Ministry of Information and Strategy.” In addition, the communiqué stated that advocacy to heads of relevant MDAs should be a continuous exercise.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...