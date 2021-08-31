Business

CSCS advocates collective responsibility towards cybersecurity

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, advanced its advocacy for cybersecurity in a webinar organised by the company, as it drums up support for cyber vigilance across all stakeholders.

 

In this year’s annual conference themed: “Cyber Security: The Challenges We Face Today,” CSCS pooled leading industry professionals in information technology and cybersecurity to discuss innovative ways of enhancing security architecture of firms, with emphasis on the role of different stakeholders, especially employees and customers in protecting the integrity of information technology networks and systems.

 

The conference, which was attended by participants from various sectors of the economy, was moderated by Mrs. Isioma Lawal, Acting Head, Enterprise Risk Management and Resilience Services at CSCS Plc, with six panelists: Mr. Harrison Nnaji, Chief Information Security Officer, First Bank Group; Ms. Funmilola Odumuboni, Senior Manager, Cyber Risk Services, Deloitte; Mr. Phil Menny, Regional Director, West and East Africa, Alliance Media Group; Mr. Tobe Nnadozie, Divisional Head, Business Technology and Digital Innovation, CSCS Plc and Mr. Walid Bou Abssi, Business Development Manager, Shelt Global Limited.

