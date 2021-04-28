CSCS bags market choice award

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, bagged the prestigious Market Choice award and celebrated for its outstanding counterparty trust assurance, broad asset class coverage, enhanced collaboration with market participants and its commitment to market efficiency and growth at the BusinessDay Nigerian Investor Value Awards (NIVA), which took place over the weekend, in Lagos. Stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market extoled CSCS and its leadership for resilience and continuous investment in market-wide initiatives aimed at ensuring the mutual prosperity of all stakeholders.

The event, previously known as the Top CEOs and Next Bulls Awards, has been jointly organized by BusinessDay and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) since 2015. It was conceived as a platform to celebrate the CEOs of listed companies that have delivered superior value to investors through operating efficiencies, organizational values, and market engagement activities.

