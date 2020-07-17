Business

CSCS commits N100m to COVID-19 fight

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’scapitalmarket infrastructure, has donated a fully equipped and insured state-of-the-art ambulance to the Capital Market Support Committee for COVID-19 (CMSCC). CMSCC is an initiative of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), chaired by one of the capital market veterans, Mr. Ariyo Olushekun. TheCMSCCseekstocomplement the effort of the federal and state governments in stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has undermined economic and social activities across the world.

In addition, CSCS made a cash donation to the CMSCC Initiative. In furtherance of its reinforced commitment towards the war against COVID-19 and the demonstration of its strong corporate social responsibility (CSR) effort, CSCS will also be partnering other stakeholders in the distribution of 100,000 reusable facemasks aimed at providing free reusable facemasks to the most vulnerable, low – income households across the country. Presenting theambulance andcashdonationtoCMSCC, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, said: “We find it imperativetocollaboratewith otherstakeholdersin thecapital market in this war against COVID-19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender disburses N52.9bn for 62 projects in two years

Posted on Author Abdulahab Isa

Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) has clarified that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) N50 billon Export Development Fund (EDF) it secured in 2018 has financed 62 projects transacting to total disbursement of N52.9 billion between 2018 till date. The bank realised profit in the sum of N2.03 billion in 2019 and 1.09bn in […]
Business

BIS seeks transparency for non-bank dollar funding activities

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he rising significance of non-banks has increased the speed and scope of stress transmission through the global financial system at a time when the importance of the U.S. dollar has grown, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said.     The umbrella group for the world’s central banks said the structural shifts in […]
Business

Experts seek unlocking of $900bn capital on land

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

ADMINISTRATION   Current land administrative structure provided in the Land Use Act has stifled equity   Both Federal Government and the National Assembly have been urged to ensure speedy passage of housing and land related bills in order to unlock $900 billion dead capital in residential real estate and agriculture land.   According to built […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: