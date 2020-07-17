CSCS commits N100m to COVID-19 fight

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’scapitalmarket infrastructure, has donated a fully equipped and insured state-of-the-art ambulance to the Capital Market Support Committee for COVID-19 (CMSCC). CMSCC is an initiative of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), chaired by one of the capital market veterans, Mr. Ariyo Olushekun. TheCMSCCseekstocomplement the effort of the federal and state governments in stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has undermined economic and social activities across the world.

In addition, CSCS made a cash donation to the CMSCC Initiative. In furtherance of its reinforced commitment towards the war against COVID-19 and the demonstration of its strong corporate social responsibility (CSR) effort, CSCS will also be partnering other stakeholders in the distribution of 100,000 reusable facemasks aimed at providing free reusable facemasks to the most vulnerable, low – income households across the country. Presenting theambulance andcashdonationtoCMSCC, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, said: “We find it imperativetocollaboratewith otherstakeholdersin thecapital market in this war against COVID-19.

