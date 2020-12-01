Business

CSCS gets securities services company of the year award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has been decorated with the Securities Services Company of the Year award at the eight edition of the Banks’ and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2020.

 

According to a statement from the CSCS, the Judges’ decision was announced at the event held in Lagos over the weekend, where the Divisional Head, Shared Services, Mrs. Onome Komolafe, received the award on behalf of the company.

 

The BAFI Awards are adjudged the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent awards programme in the Nigerian financial services industry. BusinessDay, the organizer, implements an audit-based approach in the evaluation process,

meticulously reviewing each shortlisted company’s financial and non-financial achievements, commissioned customer perception surveys and analyst opinion, amongst other valuable information sources, which supports objective assessment of all shortlisted award nominees in a longitudinal study.

 

Speaking on the award, Mrs. Onome Komolafe, who represented the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, at the event said: “This award strengthens the self-motivation to sustainably enhance our delivery of excellent services to all market participants

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Sterling Bank grows trading income by 265% in Q3’20

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc has reported a trading income of N7.1 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared with N1.9 billion for the corresponding period of 2019, representing an increase of 264.7 per cent. The bank made the remarkable financial performance despite the prevailing uncertainties that characterised the macro-economic environment in the wake […]
Business

Lender wins ‘Holding Group Category’ award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has been declared winner of the ‘Holding Group Category’ of the Next 100 Global Awards 2020. Organised by the International Finance Magazine, Global Banking & Finance Review, the Next 100 Global Awards recognises organisations with exceptional strategy, achievements, dedication and leadership. Some of the criteria […]
Business

Contributions: Nigeria, others extend $16m to Shelter Afrique

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Boost $9.4 million received in first tranche as part of Nigeria’s capital subscription     Pan-African housing development financier, Shelter Afrique, said it has received a total of $16 million so far from Lesotho, Mali, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda Uganda, Togo, Zimbabwe and Swaziland as capital contributions.   Besides, it said it had also received capital […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: