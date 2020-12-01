CSCS gets securities services company of the year award

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has been decorated with the Securities Services Company of the Year award at the eight edition of the Banks’ and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2020.

According to a statement from the CSCS, the Judges’ decision was announced at the event held in Lagos over the weekend, where the Divisional Head, Shared Services, Mrs. Onome Komolafe, received the award on behalf of the company.

The BAFI Awards are adjudged the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent awards programme in the Nigerian financial services industry. BusinessDay, the organizer, implements an audit-based approach in the evaluation process,

meticulously reviewing each shortlisted company’s financial and non-financial achievements, commissioned customer perception surveys and analyst opinion, amongst other valuable information sources, which supports objective assessment of all shortlisted award nominees in a longitudinal study.

Speaking on the award, Mrs. Onome Komolafe, who represented the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, at the event said: “This award strengthens the self-motivation to sustainably enhance our delivery of excellent services to all market participants

