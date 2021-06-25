CSCS receives health leadership award

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, bagged the prestigious Golisano Health Leadership Award 2020, a premium recognition of its significant contributions to Special Olympics’ Health programmes and the promotion of equal access to healthcare, wellness, and fitness for people with intellectual disabilities in Nigeria. Golisano Health Leadership Award is the highest honour of Special Olympics awards to health partners who are on the frontlines of bringing essential health care services to people with intellectual disabilities. Commenting on the award, the Chief Executive Officer of CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, who received the award, said: “This award is a great honour, a privileged recognition of our commitment to human welfare, especially amongst one of the most important segments of the society, people with intellectual disabilities, who have consistently made this country proud through their dedication to excellence.

“Being an integral part of our business sustainability principles, we take seriously our social responsibility, as we believe in the mutual prosperity of our communities. “We would continue to invest in the socioeconomic wellbeing of our society, with particular interest in ensuring everyone, irrespective of age, gender, ethnicity, race as well as physical and intellectual ability, has access to basic and required healthcare.”

