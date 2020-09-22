CSCS sensitises stakeholders on cyber security

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure yesterday through its cyber-security advocacy sensitized financial market participants on rising rate of cybercrime.

In a webinar organised by CSCS, financial market stakeholders, including bankers and capital market operators dialogued on innovative measures for preventing cybercrimes, dire need for increased campaign and exigency of collaborative investments to reign the rising rate of cybercrime.

According to CSCS in a statement, the online event themed “Cyber Security and Information During the Pandemic” was lauded for its timeliness, as COVID-19 and attendant remote connections may have increased cyber-security risks in many organisations, particularly as the crime rate surges globally, with rising exposure of financial ser-vices institutions in Nigeria and the broader African continent.

The event, which was attended by participants from the banking sector, capital market and public service, had Mr. Tobe Nnadozie (Divisional Head, Technology and Innovations, CSCS Plc), Mr. Bharat Soni (Chief Information Security Officer, GTBank Plc) and Mr. Ikechukwu Ugoji (Chief Information Security Officer, Interswitch Limited) as panelists

Like this: Like Loading...