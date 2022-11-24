CSD: Much Ado about FG’s proposed 20% tax

Again, the carbonated soft drinks sub-sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) at a meeting in Lagos called on the Federal Government to stop the proposed 20 per cent Ad-valorem Excise Tax on non-alcoholic beverages, which covers the widely consumed carbonated soft drinks. TAIWO HASSAN reports

There is no gainsaying that the multiple taxes introduced in the wake of global economic challenges and weak macroeconomics in the country are becoming a problem for the manufacturing sector. As it is, the manufacturers are already finding it difficult to cope with rising cost of production and accessing raw materials. In particular, the increasing incidences of new tax heads for manufacturing concern have become a major threat to local manufacturers’ survival in the sense that companies have been absorbing greater portion of the huge tax burden to ensure that products’ prices remain affordable to consumers.

Tax policies

In general, recent tax policies are impacting businesses in diverse ways, including, increase in the cost of doing business, as companies incur additional cost in the process of compliance.

Planned 20% tax

In fact, many manufacturers of carbonated soft drinks are yet to overcome the burdens of the untimely N10 per litre tax introduced by the Federal Government on January 6, this year. However, this has precipitated local manufacturers of carbonated soft drinks in the country to cry out that the new tax regime introduced by the Federal Government would kill their businesses if not scrapped. However, at a meeting of the carbonated soft drinks sub-sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, in Lagos recently, they called on the Federal Government to stop the proposed 20 per cent Ad-valorem Excise Tax on Non-Alcoholic Beverages, which covers the widely consumed Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) segment. Their position was based on the fact that such a move would spell doom for the sector as the effect of the prevailing N10 per litre tax regime is already crippling the sector with its biting effects on their businesses. With the proposed 20 per cent tax, the collapse of the soft drink market is imminent. This will be catastrophic as thousands of jobs will be affected and the ultimate aim of the government in collecting revenue will be completely defeated. ‘’Most certainly, the additional 20 per cent will not only kill the sector but result in the loss of revenue by the Federal Government, and a consequential phenomenal loss of jobs by various layers of the Nigerian workforce,’’ the group said. The sectoral heads further decried the devastating effects of the N10 per litre tax, which has become burdensome with the high cost of operation in the country and its constituent elements. This is already having devastating effects on the end cost to consumers, considering their poor economic condition; an additional 20 per cent will most certainly kill the sector. They,therefore, called for the suspension of the catastrophic excise tax being proposed by the Federal Government to forestall the collapse of the industry.

Industry projection

Already, industry study indicates the impacts of the prevailing N10 per litre excise tax effect between June and August 2022 shows -8 per cent revenue decline as a direct result of excise tax implementation. It is projected that the decline would hit -25 per cent by December 2022 if not reviewed. This excludes the cost of write-offs of products produced, excised but not sold. The Soft Drinks Manufacturers Sub-sector of MAN accounts for 33 per cent of the entire manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

MAN’s grouse

Recently, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) pointed accusing fingers at the doorstep of the Federal Government for breaching the agreement reached with beverage manufacturers in the country over the introduction of excise duty of N10/liter on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages this year, terming it ‘’wrong timing.’ The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, had told New Telegraph in an interview in Lagos that the truth behind the excise duty increment was that government and beverage manufacturers had a three-year to five-year agreements before any new excise duty can be introduced in the country. Ajayi-Kadir explained that this year’s N10/litre excise duty collection on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages was carried out hurriedly by government without recourse to the agreed contract at a period the beverage manufacturers were just completing a three-year excise duty on alcoholic drinks, spirits and wine in 2021, which was imposed by the then former Minister of Finance, Ms. Kemi Adeosun. Ajayi-Kadir added: “My first take away is on the excise duty. This is just the wrong time to have it done by the federal government. And now, what is most painful is the fact that this increase in excise and even introduction of excise on new products only started this year. “It is tantamount to taking the goal post in the middle of the game. “We had a three-year or five-year plans for escalation of the excise duty. All that was thrown into the bin and a new and higher one was introduced that was targeted to killing the industries. “So this needs to be receded immediately without further ado by the federal government because that is, the only way those sector could survived.”

Ministry’s position

Already, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had directed Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) businesses to pay N2 million as registration for sweetened beverages drinks tax at the ports in a move to further increased the tax burdens on soft drinks manufacturers. While reacting to this, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) pledged to wade into the matter by meeting the NCS and Ministry of Finance on finding amicable solution to it. Indeed, the organised private sector (OPS) operators have been complaining bitterly that the NCS’ directives to the SMEs on the N2 million registration for sweetened beverages drinks tax at the gateways would likely kill SMEs businesses In the country amid aggressive government’s revenue drive. The Minister of FMITI, Otunba Niyi Richard Adebayo, made this disclosure to New Telegraph. He said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had pledged to assist SMEs businesses in the country because of the crucial role ithey play towards deepening Nigeria’s economy. According to him, the FMITI will be meeting with the hierarchy of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Ministry of Finance to look into the matter with a view to finding out the exemption to be giving to SMEs operators on the sweetened beverages drinks tax introduced at the ports. Adebayo said: “All I can say is as a ministry, we are not in support of that particular move (sweetened beverages drinks tax) at the ports, we have made our voice known on this. Also, we have made our views known on the matter. “But when it comes to issues like this, every government is looking for revenue, those of us who tried to blocked the avenues for these revenues, our voices are not heard as they tend not to listen to us at a time like this when government is considering every options to raise revenue drive. “However, we will continue to oppose taxes that we feels that would not make progress on our SMEs. The FMITI minister continued, “We will advice you (local manufacturers) write to me officially in regards to this and I will engage Nigeria Customs and the Ministry of Finance to see what exemption we can do on behalf of the SMEs.”

Last line

There is evidence that the current N10 per litre excise tax on non-alcoholic beverages is already ravaging the sector as the companies pay N10 for every litre of beverage produced, whether or not sold. This position certainly makes it unthinkable that the Federal Government would consider introducing another tax that can possible snuff life out of the the sector.

