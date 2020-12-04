CSDP delivers 722 micro projects in Osun

The Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project (Osun – CSDP), on Thursday stated that it has completed 722 micro projects in the state before its closure. The General Manager, Osun-CSDP, Mrs Funmi Abokede, disclosed this during a workshop for stakeholders on “CSDP Closure and The Emergence of Nigeria COVID- 19 Action Response and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES). Abokede noted that CSDP was supposed to close in June 2020 having commenced since 2009, but eventually closed on September 30, due to the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In her presentation titled: N-Cares (Windows of Interventions and the roles of Stakeholders), Abokede said the new project, N-Cares, would target aged people, chronically ill, urban poor, widows and the new poor (COVID- 19 impacted). Earlier, the Operations Manager, CSDP, Felix Akinwale, said that 201 rural electricity and 162 gender and vulnerable projects have been concluded before the closure of CSDP. Also completed is 105 transport project, 98 water supply, 78 social economic, 33 education project, 27 environmental project and 18 health projects.

